Europe prepares a plan to counteract the growing influence of China and Russia in Latin America

Vladimir Putin, receiving Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Moscow in February of this year

Europe prepares a plan to reconquer Latin America in the face of the growing threat of Russia and China taking control of the market. In October there will be a first meeting in Buenos Aires as the first step in a plan that the newspaper has revealed The country and where warns of EU losing ground in region.

According to an internal document of the European Commission sent to the Foreign Departments of the Union countries, the strength of China and Russia among the 33 countries in the area has been increasing in recent years, while Europe has lost presence. An increase in influence parallel to the loss of presence of the Union itself.

As a result, and With an eye on 2023, the European Union is preparing a commercial and diplomatic counteroffensive that will put more than 3,400 million at stake euros available to invest in the 2021-2023 period. This is intended to combat the movement of most Latin American countries towards the so-called New Silk Road as detailed in the confidential document of which details are now beginning to be known.

China launched more than six years ago a global commercial strategy with which it intends to control the great routes and commercial enclaves of the planet. At least 21 of the 33 Latin American countries cited by the European Union report to this project.

Xi Xinping, receiving Argentine President Alberto Fernández in Beijing in February of this year.

The fear of the European Union, which wants to take advantage of the Spanish presidency in the last half of 2023 to organize a major summit with Latin American countries, is that the strength of China and, to a lesser extent but also very importantly, of Russia will not continue to increase . “The credibility of the EU and its power and ability to leverage on the international scene is at stake”, Josep Borrell, Vice President of the European Commission, has said on more than one occasion. The Spaniard, responsible for the EU’s foreign policy, has always defended that Latin America should be a priority for Europe.

One of the key points of the report lies in the changes of government that have occurred in recent years in some countries in the area: Honduras, Peru, Colombia, Chile… Probably Brazil, with the upcoming election of Lula da Silva. It is considered that the new left-wing governments in Latin America, presided over by what the report calls, “candidates antistablishment”, they are less in tune with Atlanticist and Brussels policies and have no objection to closer ties with China and Russia.

“The EU needs to systematically promote its multilateral commitment with the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean in light of increased competition from China, Russia and others for votes in multilateral forums”, requests the report of the European External Action Service (EEAS), which cites The country.

Namely, the document highlights the importance of having these countries in geopolitical balances, for which the vote or support of Latin American countries in international forums is especially important. Especially when tensions are a reality in Ukraine, with a war that keeps Europe in tension above all, and in Taiwan, with the threat of a confrontation between China and the US.

Europe is now considering how to use the money it has in a “strategic” way and to achieve a “maximum impact” in the area. To the amount of 3,400 million euros, investments worth another 8,000 million could be added -loans and public and private investments- that will strengthen Europe’s presence in Latin America. This injection of money is one of the options that the Union has to revitalize its presence and it would be announced, if what is defended in the document is confirmed, during the Spanish presidency of the EU (between July and December 2023).

The Commission’s document leaves no doubt that Latin America is a strategic area for the planet, especially for its hydrocarbon reserves – gas and oil reserves in Venezuela, Argentina and Brazil – and lithium. Argentina, Chile and Bolivia have 60% of all this metal.

According to the socialist MEP Javier López, there are three key elements that make it necessary to strengthen relations between the European Union and Latin America: “ First, the war, because the EU needs to find allies; second, the European need to seek suppliers of hydrocarbons and raw materials, abundant on the other side of the Atlantic; and third, the Spanish presidency of the EU, which gives a horizon of 18 months to program an ambitious agenda ”, he told El País.

While in recent years – a summit of the European Union with Latin America has not been held since 2015 – Europe has turned more to the countries of the Levant Mediterranean than to the Latin American ones. While, China has increased its production exponentially, multiplying it by 26 in just 20 years (between 2000 and 2020). The Commission’s confidential report indicates that China has thus become “the first or second most important trading partner of Latin American and Caribbean countries, displacing the EU” and also leaving behind, in some cases, the United States.

