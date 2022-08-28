Europe prepares measures to reduce energy consumption in winter due to cuts in gas supply from Russia

Europe prepares a package of measures to reduce energy consumption in the face of cuts in gas supply from Russia

Europa prepares to face a harsh winter due to the exponential increase in energy prices caused by tensions with Russia since the beginning six months ago of the war of Ukraine.

Faced with the risk of gas shortages and power outages, governments seek to save energy with measures ranging from reducing heating to closing swimming pools or suspending the activity of some factories .

On Friday, wholesale electricity prices for 2023 broke records in Germany and France, with 995 and more than 1,100 euros per megawatt hour, respectively. A year ago, rates were around 85 euros per megawatt hour.

“The winter will be hard for all the countries of Europe, prices will remain high and should even increase further ”, he told the AFP Giovanni Sgaravatti, researcher at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels.

This drastic increase is mainly due to the reduction of Russian gas supplies to European countries that support Ukraine against the invasion of Moscow.

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has reduced or suspended the delivery of gas to a dozen European countriesin a strategy perceived in the West as retaliation for Western sanctions against Moscow.

To avoid a major crisis, the 27 States of the European Union (EU) committed to reduce their gas consumption by at least 15% between August 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 at the end of the boreal winter.

The fall in deliveries has triggered the price of gas and, accordingly, those of electricity, since historically 20% of European electricity is generated in thermal power plants that run on gas.

But the war in Ukraine “is not solely responsible” for these increases, says Vincent Charlet, an economist at a French think tank.

France, for example, has seen its electricity production capacities decline due to corrosion problems in some of its nuclear reactors.

MEASUREMENT BATTERY

The Bruegel Institute calculates that EU countries (excluding Portugal and Hungary) spent €236 billion between September 2021 and August 2022 to deal with rising prices.

at the head is Germanywith 60,000 million euros, but in relation to the size of their economies, Greece y Lithuania they are the ones that have made the most effort, devoting respectively 3.7% and 3.6% of their GDP to this energy reconversion.

Italia allocated almost 50,000 million euros to this task, 2.8% of its GDP, and France 1.8%, with 44,700 million euros.

The French President, Emmanuel Macron, tries to prepare the country for a “hard” autumn and winter. Last week, he called on the French to accept “united (…) pay the price” of “freedom” and “values”, to face the “brutal attack of Russia” against Ukraine.

A tariff shield protects the French until December 31 but it remains to be seen how much energy will go up in 2023.

In Germanyfrom September 1 it will be mandatory to reduce the heating to 19 degrees in all public administrations and do without private heated pools.

in the nordic Finlandcitizens are encouraged to take shorter showers and, above all, to spend less time in their energy-intensive saunas.

But countries are still finalizing their plans, which in some cases include turning off shop windows at night or closing shop doors to prevent energy waste.

Energy savings will also affect the continent’s industry, explains Vincent Charlet.

Initially, “the industrial activities that are most at risk are those that directly use gas or electricity as raw material,” he says, which involves a large part of the metallurgical (aluminum) and chemical industries.

“For the first time this year, I have heard of possible energy relocations,” he adds.

The HSBC bank warned that “a recession” was “probably inevitable” in the eurozone.

The institution forecasts a fall in the GDP of the eurozone (formed by 19 of the 27 EU countries) in the last quarter of 2022 and the first of 2023.

(With information from AFP)

