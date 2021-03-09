European Film Market Reports Successful 2021 Online Edition

The Berlin Film Competition’s European Film Market had a profitable 2021 on-line version with the participation of 12,000 attendees from 131 nations.

The trade occasion, which passed off March 1-5, gathered 504 exhibitors — 215 of which have been newcomers at EFM — from 60 nations. The vast majority of contributors was from Europe, adopted by the U.S., Canada, Russia, Japan, Brazil, China and South Korea. As many as 1,452 on-line market screenings have been hosted, together with 578 market premieres, on par with final 12 months.

“The sturdy curiosity within the on-line platform, the bustling exercise of gross sales companies, the excessive demand for the Online Market Screenings, and the intensive use of the convention programme and lively networking codecs present that the trade actively immersed itself available in the market through the EFM week,” mentioned Dennis Ruh, the director of the EFM which ranks because the second largest movie market worldwide.

“It’s particularly encouraging to see the variety of accomplished movies and movies at present in manufacturing that have been registered as bought through the market, and that we obtained such constructive suggestions on the standard of the movies supplied by worldwide gross sales brokers,” added Ruh.

By comparability, final 12 months’s digital Cannes Marché du Film gathered attracted greater than 10,002 contributors over the course of 5 days and 1,235 screenings.

The Berlinale Co-Manufacturing Market, in the meantime, hosted greater than 1,300 on-line conferences with potential companions. This 12 months’s Golden Bear winner, Radu Jude’s “Dangerous Luck Banging or Loony Porn,” was really offered final 12 months on the Berlinale Co-Manufacturing Market. The film managed to get made with 4 co-production banners regardless of the pandemic.

“The Golden Bear for Radu Jude’s movie, which was right here as a mission solely final 12 months and was capable of be accomplished as a co-production regardless of the pandemic, is obvious proof and an incentive for producers discovering means and methods to hold out their initiatives, even throughout a troublesome time,” mentioned Martina Bleis, head of the Berlinale Co-Manufacturing Market.

The Co-production Market gathered 593 contributors, notably for its “Co-Professional Sequence” and “Books at Berlinale” pitching occasions.

“Our concept to create as many dwell moments and encounters as attainable in between conferences within the on-line model thankfully labored out very nicely. As soon as once more, we noticed that nice new initiatives proceed to ignite the passion of potential co-producers and financiers,” mentioned Bleis.

New initiatives by Marcelo Martinessi (“The Heiresses”), Annemarie Jacir and Isabel Sandoval additionally obtained financial awards as a part of the occasion.

The Co-Manufacturing Market additionally organized a “Guests Programme” for younger producers which additionally noticed a file variety of 125 contributors from 22 establishments throughout 27 nations.