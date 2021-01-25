European Film Promotion and Sundance Team on Europe! Hub

European Film Promotion, a community of movie companies and institutes from 37 European nations, and the Sundance Film Pageant have kicked off their first ever collaboration. The companions have launched a web-based showcase, Europe! Hub at Sundance, that places the highlight on the European movies premiering in competitors on the pageant (Jan. 28-Feb. 3).

Subsequent yr, the companions are planning to host an onsite version of the enterprise on the pageant, with the audience being North American distributors.

In a press release, EFP managing director, Sonja Heinen, underscored the significance of the pageant, particularly throughout a “difficult” time. She mentioned EFP would work intently with the Sundance crew “to boost the attention and enhance the visibility of European movies and expertise on the pageant.” She added that EFP was wanting ahead to “an on-going and rising relationship” with the pageant in an effort to help European movies and expertise.

Twelve European function movies have been chosen for the pageant’s World Cinema competitors sections, and one other 34 titles from the continent can be screened in different sections. The digital hub gathers collectively data on the movies and contact particulars for his or her world gross sales firms. The Hub will even host a panel on co-producing between the U.S. and Europe.

The European movies and co-productions within the World Cinema Dramatic Competitors are “Hive” by Blerta Basholli (Kosovo, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Albania), “Human Components” by Ronny Trocker (Germany, Italy, Denmark), “Luzzu” by Alex Camilleri (Malta), “Pleasure” by Ninja Thyberg (Sweden, the Netherlands, France), “Prime Time” by Jakub Piątek (Poland), and “El Planeta” by Amalia Ulman (U.S., Spain).

The lineup of European productions within the World Cinema Documentary Competitors embrace “Flee” by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Denmark, France, Sweden, Norway), “Misha and the Wolves” by Sam Hobkinson (U.Ok., Belgium), “The Most Stunning Boy within the World” by Kristina Lindström and Kristian Petri (Sweden), “President” by Camilla Nielsson (Denmark, U.S., Norway, Zimbabwe), “Sabaya” by Hogir Hirogi (Sweden), and “Taming the Backyard” by Salomé Jashi (Switzerland, Germany, Georgia).

Film Gross sales Help, EFP’s funding program for the digital promotion campaigns of European gross sales firms, has awarded funds for the advertising and marketing of “Human Components” (offered by Heretic Outreach), “The Most Stunning Boy within the World” (offered by Movies Boutique), and “Hive” (represented by LevelK).

The digital Europe! Hub at Sundance is backed by the Artistic Europe-Media Program of the European Union, in addition to British Council, Danish Film Institute, German Movies, Kosovo Cinematography Heart, Polish Film Institute, Swedish Film Institute and Swiss Movies.