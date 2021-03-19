European Green Digital Coalition: Liberty Global is Founding Member

John Malone’s Liberty Global has turn out to be a founding member of the European Green Digital Coalition, a collective set as much as help using digital applied sciences to advertise environmental sustainability.

The multinational telco — house owners of “Fleabag” and “1917” producer All3Media and joint house owners with Telefonica of the merged Virgin Media and O2 — is amongst a bunch of founding members, introduced Friday by EU commissioner Thierry Breton and the EU presidency at a Digital Day occasion in Lisbon, Portugal. The coalition will goal to assist in reaching UN Sustainable Improvement Objectives.

By signing the European Green Digital Declaration, corporations decide to establishing science-based targets to scale back greenhouse fuel (GHG) emissions by 2030 and changing into local weather impartial no later than 2040.

Corporations signing the declaration additionally decide to investing within the improvement and deployment of “inexperienced digital options with vital power and materials effectivity that obtain a web optimistic affect,” in addition to partaking with related orgs to create standardized methodologies to measure the web affect on the surroundings and local weather of inexperienced digital options. In addition they signal on to advertise cross-sector dialogue.

Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, mentioned: “We’re proud to be a founding member of the European Green Digital Coalition. Digital applied sciences have an enormous position to play within the combat in opposition to local weather change and we stay up for utilising our networks and experience to assist ship a greener and extra sustainable future.”

Within the final six months, Liberty Global has been awarded management standing by CDP Global (previously generally known as the Carbon Disclosure Mission) in its annual survey into local weather change and carbon emissions and was named one of many world’s most sustainable corporations by way of its inclusion within the influential Dow Jones Sustainability World index for the eighth 12 months.

Green initiatives are being rolled out throughout the corporate’s numerous subsidiaries.

VodafoneZiggo, Liberty Global’s JV within the Netherlands, launched its first Green Bond in December final 12 months. The bond — the primary excessive yield Green Bond to be issued by an organization exterior the renewable power house — can be used to finance tasks that help VodafoneZiggo’s transition in the direction of low-carbon, climate-resilient progress in areas corresponding to renewable power, power effectivity, clear transportation, eco-efficient merchandise, expertise and processes and inexperienced buildings.

As well as, Virgin Media Eire are bringing 100% renewable power to their entry community, whereas Dawn UPC in Switzerland have rolled out new expertise that will increase the power effectivity of its 5G cellular community. Elsewhere, Virgin Media UK additionally launched a five-year sustainability technique earlier this month, aiming to achieve web zero carbon and nil waste operations by the top of 2025.