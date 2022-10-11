European leaders condemned the Russian attacks on Ukraine and called for more help for kyiv in the face of the offensive

People injured after a Russian missile attack (REUTERS / Vladyslav Musiienko)

European leaders have condemned this Monday the attacks carried out early in the day by the Russian Army against the capital of Ukraine, kyiv, and other parts of the country, events that have been settled with at least eleven dead and dozens woundedin addition to cuts in electricity and water services in several cities.

The Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croohas indicated that “the bombing of kyiv and civilian targets in many other cities is a reprehensible act by Russia”. “She is a unacceptable escalation of violence which strengthens Belgium’s determination to support the people of Ukraine in their courageous struggle for a free and sovereign nation,” he said.

Thus, the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte ha denounced that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is massively terrorizing innocent civilians in kyiv and other cities in Ukraine”. “The Netherlands condemns these heinous acts. It seems that Putin does not understand that the will of the Ukrainian people is unbreakable. Ukraine stands firm and we will continue to support Ukraine,” he said.

The Italian Foreign Ministry It has been shown “horrified” for the attacks. “We reiterate our firm and convinced support for Ukraine, its people and its resilienceand at the same time we express our total condemnation and maximum indignation for a gesture that aggravates Russia’s responsibility in the context of its unjustifiable aggression,” he said in a statement on his website.

The president of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda (REUTERS / David W Cerny)

For his part, the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausedahas indicated that “Russian brutality has no limits” and he regretted that “kyiv and other Ukrainian cities are attacked again by the Russian Army.” “They attack city centers, residential buildings, highways at rush hour,” he lamented, before pointing out that “It is state terrorism in the full sense of the term” and advocate the delivery of “more weapons” to Ukraine to “defeat this evil.”

The Prime minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallashas reported that the latest attacks “Show Russia’s Terrorist Tactics”. “This makes the need to establish a court for the crime of aggression more evident,” he argued, before highlighting that he “suggested” to the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that “the EU could help lead these efforts”. “Ukraine quickly needs modern anti-missile systems and anti-aircraft defense systems”, she explained.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain denounced that “strongly condemns the attacks carried out today by the Russian armed forces against kyiv and other Ukrainian cities and those carried out at dawn on Sunday against residential areas of the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia. These attacks have caused the death of numerous people and wounded dozens of civilians, including minors.”

“The Government of Spain calls on the Russian authorities to respect the basic principles of International Law, especially Humanitarian Law and Human Rights”, he stated, while reiterating his “strong support” for “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

El primer ministro Letonia, Krisjanis Karins (REUTERS / David W Cerny)

Also, the Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karinshas branded “absolutely despicable” attacks against “civilian targets in kyiv, Zaporizhia and elsewhere.” “This is clear proof of the senseless cruelty of the Ukrainian leadership. We must help Ukraine win this war”, he has indicated in his account on the social network Twitter.

Added to the criticism was the Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Lindewhich has been shown “dismayed” for “continued and massive attacks on civilian targets in Ukrainian cities, including kyiv.” Linde has confirmed that she has spoken with the Swedish ambassador in Ukraine and has been relieved because “everyone is safe”.

Meanwhile, the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberghas condemned the “horrible and indiscriminate attacks” by the Russian Army against the capital of Ukraine, kyiv, and other cities in the country, which have left about ten dead.

“NATO will continue to support the brave Ukrainian people for as long as it takes to fight against the Kremlin’s aggression”, the Secretary General of the Alliance settled, two days before the meeting that the ministers of NATO Defense.

The European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders (REUTERS / Yves Herman)

For his part, the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reyndershas stated from kyiv that the attacks launched by Russian forces in recent hours “are truly the pure definition of a war crime”, to the extent that civilians have “systematically” become targets.

Reynders himself has had to take refuge in the basement of a hotel after the explosions, a day after touring the city of Borodianka, located on the outskirts of the capital, with the attorney general.

Local authorities have so far confirmed the death of eight people for attacks against Kievwhile four have died in Slavic y other has died in Zaporizhia. The bombings have reached other cities such as Lviv, Kharkiv, Yitomir and Dnipro.

The attacks come hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the Ukrainian secret services of the “terrorist attack” perpetrated on Saturday against the Kerch bridge, which connects Russia with the Crimean peninsula, which left it partially unusable and which left at least three dead.

