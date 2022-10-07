European leaders meet in Prague: “It is a way to seek a new order without Russia”

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala receives European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the informal EU27 summit and European Political Community meeting at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, on October 6, 2022. REUTERS/David W Cerny

The summit of leaders of the European Union (EU) with 17 other countries of the continent which takes place this Thursday in Prague seeks build “a new order without Russia”said the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the EU, Joseph Borrell.

At a meeting in the Czech capital with news agencies, including Efethe head of European diplomacy pointed out that this is the main message intended to be addressed to Moscow with the celebration of the first meeting of the European Political Community, in which the Twenty-seven members of the EU and another 17 European countries, including UK, Turkey, Norway and Ukraine.

“This meeting is a way to seek a new order without Russia. It does not mean that we want to exclude Russia forever, but this Russia, the Russia of (Vladimir) Putin, has no place.stated the Spaniard.

The head of foreign policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File

Borrell reiterated that the “signal” to kyiv with this European initiative is to demonstrate that “from the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan, from the Caucasus to the North Sea, from the Baltics to the Mediterranean, all those who can claim to be Europeans are here to show a clear division between Europeans and Russia”.

“It is the signal that we want to send. which unfortunately we cannot build a security order with Russia, it is isolated”, emphasized the high representative of Foreign Policy of the EU.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss, left, speaks with Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala before a meeting at the prime ministers’ official residence, Kramar’s Village, in Prague, Czech Republic, on Thursday, 6 October 2022. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

The first meeting of the European Political Community brings together leaders from 44 countries, who will join Ursula von der LeyenPresident of the European Commission, and Charles MichelPresident of the European Council – the institution that has extended the invitations – with the aim of promoting political dialogue and cooperation in order to reinforce the security, stability and prosperity of the European continent.

In addition to the Twenty-seven, they participate Moldova, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, former Soviet republics corresponding to the group of countries of the so-called Eastern Association. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to join by videoconference.

The countries of the Western Balkans -Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia- will also attend, in addition to the members of the European Economic Area -Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Finally, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom have been invited.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

The Ukrainian counteroffensive advances: Volodimir Zelensky announced the recovery of three new villages in the Kherson region

Ukrainian counteroffensive: the hypothesis on how a cornered Vladimir Putin will act

The United States believes that Ukrainian agents were behind the murder of the daughter of a man close to Putin