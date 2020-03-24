European Movie Theater Owners Call for Government Support During Coronavirus Crisis

The Worldwide Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the physique that represents European movie show house owners, is asking on governments throughout the continent to do all the things of their energy to make sure that cinemas are in a position to overcome the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement issued Tuesday, UNIC sounded the alarm for an business within the grips of a profound disaster.

“The overwhelming majority of cinemas in Europe have closed in response to measures to restrict the unfold of the present coronavirus outbreak,” the assertion learn. “It will have an enormous financial and social influence of their native communities, however our precedence at this second have to be the well being of our audiences and the hundreds of thousands of individuals in our sector devoted to creating the cinema-going expertise distinctive.”

The group urged nationwide governments to “do all they’ll,” stressing {that a} unified entrance was required within the face of an unprecedented menace to the European movie business.

“Your entire movie and cinema sector is on this collectively—we are going to solely succeed by way of supporting one another,” stated UNIC. “Our shared ambition is for European cinemas to emerge from the present challenges to as soon as once more be the colourful house of tradition and neighborhood that they at all times have been.”

The assertion continued: “We sit up for the day when our members can welcome audiences again so as soon as once more they’ll benefit from the unparalleled cultural and social expertise of watching a movie collectively on the Massive Display.”

UNIC, whose CEO is Laura Houlgatte, represents nationwide exhibitors’ associations and cinema operators in 38 European territories, overlaying greater than 42,000 screens throughout the continent. Members embody Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont, Cineplex, Cineworld Group, Kinepolis Group, Odeon Cinemas Group, UGC, and Vue Worldwide.