Europol now has greater surveillance capacity than ever before. Europe approves the reform contradicting its limits of AI

The European Police Agency, known as Europol, you will get more powers than ever thanks to your new reform. Recently, the European Parliament has approved the granting of new powers to Europol, something that has not sat very well with the organizations in defense of digital rights.

Europol will now have Big Data techniques that can be used for the most serious cases such as terrorism or child sexual abuse. This will allow the agency to process a huge amount of datareceiving them from large private companies as an additional tool to pursue the type of cases mentioned.

New powers for Europol, at the cost of our privacy

The reform has been approved in the European Parliament with 480 votes in favor, 143 against and 20 abstentions. In this way, Europol will now have practically unlimited access, although, yes, under data protection laws. Due to the gigantic power that the agency now has, Two new jobs have been created: the person responsible for fundamental rights, and the European Data Protection Supervisor. The latter will have the duty to “monitor the operations of personal data”.

Although Europol will now have access to Big Data, an external agency will be in charge of ensuring that the European Police does not exceed the use of these new powers. Besides, citizens will be able to consult our personal data by contacting the authorities of each country or with Europol itself, although ignorance of this right means that few people take it into account.

🚨The @Europarl_EN failed to protect fundamental rights in the #Europol vote. The reform has been accepted with a large majority, enabling considerable risks of violations of the right to a fair trial, privacy and data protection, non-discrimination, and freedom of expression. https://t.co/V7o43iO5B2 – EDRi (@edri) May 4, 2022

One of the most outstanding points that goes against the European position on AI is the greater surveillance capacity that Europol will now have. These new powers give the agency a surveillance system that goes beyond those recommended by the European Parliament. In this way, instead of establishing limitations and adding transparency, they have given the agency a wide berth and have counteracted the action with new jobs.

Organizations in defense of digital rights such as Fair Trials, EDRi and 16 other companies have issued a statement warning that “the European Union is transforming the police agency into a data black hole. Europol will be able to access data without restriction or control”.

The mode of operation of Europol will consist of monitor through access to Big Data and delete the data if there has been any excess. The case that happened at the beginning of the year reflects very well the action of the agency, since the European Data Protection Supervisor ordered the elimination of up to 4 petabytes of data that had been obtained and that violated the RGPD for having been collected illegally.

According to Chloé Berthélémy, a consultant at European Digital Rights, this can “lead to violations of our rights going unreported for years.”