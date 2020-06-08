Eurosport Taps Scott Young Senior VP of Manufacturing, Content – Variety

As reside sport is about to make a comeback, Eurosport has appointed Scott Young as senior vp of manufacturing and content material. Young can be in cost of growing a singular and built-in content material providing throughout broadcast and digital, realizing alternatives introduced by Eurosport’s enhanced digital merchandise and broader expertise transformation.

Young’s expertise within the media trade spans over 30 years. Young can be becoming a member of Eurosport in September from Sky Sports activities, the place has been head of F1 for the channel’s System 1 protection since January 2018. Earlier than shifting to Europe, Young spent 5 years as the pinnacle of tv and content material at V8 Supercars (Australian touring automotive class). He additionally labored greater than a decade as head of sport manufacturing at Community Ten in Australia.

Young can be based mostly in London and Paris and can report back to Andrew Georgiou, the president of Eurosport and international sports activities rights and sports activities advertising options. Young will lead the manufacturing and operations for all Eurosport’s flagship occasions, notably the Olympic Video games, biking Grand Excursions, tennis Grand Slams and winter sports activities World Championship and World Cup occasions.

“Scott joins at a pivotal time for our enterprise as we put together to understand the alternatives delivered by the transformation of Eurosport’s international expertise infrastructure, one of Discovery’s most important capital investments,” stated Georgiou.

“(This transformation) will revolutionise how we ship sport to followers, utilizing cloud and distant expertise inside a unified manufacturing ecosystem for broadcast and digital to create and distribute world-class content material from anyplace on the earth,” added Georgiou.

The chief pointed that Discovery serves followers of the Olympic Video games in 50 markets and in 19 languages, throughout its free-to-air, pay-tv and digital platforms.

Young stated he was “impressed at how Eurosport’s manufacturing and on-screen expertise has developed beneath Discovery’s management.”

“Whereas its record-breaking Olympic Winter Video games PyeongChang 2018 manufacturing and award profitable Eurosport dice made waves by way of the trade, it’s clear that the corporate hasn’t stood nonetheless and the manufacturing infrastructure it has created is floor breaking,” stated Young.