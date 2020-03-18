Eurovision 2020 is cancelled – full statement from EBU

It was solely a matter of time – the organisers of the Eurovision Tune Contest have now introduced that this 12 months’s occasion, initially resulting from happen in Rotterdam on Saturday 16th Might, has been cancelled as a result of ongoing impression of the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from the EBU learn: “It is with deep remorse that now we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Tune Contest 2020 in Rotterdam. Over the previous few weeks now we have explored many various choices to permit the Eurovision Tune Contest to go forward.

“Nonetheless, the uncertainty created by the unfold of COVID-19 all through Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the collaborating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities – means the European Broadcasting Union has taken the tough resolution that it is unimaginable to proceed with the dwell occasion as deliberate.”

“We’re very proud that the Eurovision Tune Contest has united audiences yearly, with out interruption, for the previous 64 years and we, just like the thousands and thousands of followers around the globe, are extraordinarily saddened that it can’t happen in Might.”

The statement continued: “The EBU, NPO, NOS, AVROTROS and the Metropolis of Rotterdam will proceed a dialog concerning the internet hosting of the Eurovision Tune Contest in 2021. We’d ask folks to bear with us whereas we work via the ramifications of this unprecedented resolution and patiently await any additional information within the coming days and weeks.

“We want to pay tribute to all of the host broadcaster workforce within the Netherlands and our 41 Members who’ve labored so onerous on planning this 12 months’s occasion.

“We’re all heartbroken as they’re that the Eurovision Tune Contest will be unable to be staged in Might and know that the entire Eurovision household, internationally, will proceed to supply love and assist for one another at this tough time.”

James Newman was just lately introduced because the UK entry, together with his music My Final Breath, though rumours have been circulating for some time that the competition could possibly be cancelled, or at the least carried out with out a dwell area viewers. This is the primary time within the occasion’s 64 12 months historical past that it has not been in a position to go forward.