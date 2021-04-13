Eurovision 2021: BBC Readies U.Okay. Coverage Led by Graham Norton

The BBC is gearing up for this yr’s “Eurovision Music Contest,” with Graham Norton set to return alongside Chelcee Grimes, Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills.

Produced by BBC Studios, “Eurovision” semi-finals will air on Might 18 and 20 on BBC 4, whereas the grand last is about for Might 22. This yr’s awards can be held out of Rotterdam, which might have hosted the 2020 occasion previous to its cancellation because of the pandemic.

Norton — who marks his twelfth “Eurovision” internet hosting gig — can be commentating on the favored program dwell from Rotterdam. In the meantime, Grimes, Clark-Neal and Mills can be in London.

Actress and singer Amanda Holden would be the “Eurovision” spokesperson, delivering the outcomes of the U.Okay. skilled jury vote dwell from London. She follows within the footsteps of Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman, Alex Jones, Cheryl Baker, Katrina Leskanich from Katrina & The Waves, and Lorraine Kelly.

The final “Eurovision Music Contest” grand last to be broadcast on BBC One in 2019 was essentially the most watched music program on the BBC that yr.

Representing the U.Okay. this yr is multi-platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter James Newman, who goes to Rotterdam along with his single “Embers,” launched by BMG.

Norton stated: “I’m so excited for ‘Eurovision’ to return, after the previous yr we’ve had it’s precisely the form of pleasure the world wants. The U.Okay. have a fantastic entry with James Newman and ‘Embers’, it’s a banger and represents all the things that Eurovision is. It’s arguably one of the best night time of the yr and I can’t wait — carry it on!”

The BBC’s “Eurovision” protection is a BBC Studios manufacturing, commissioned by Kate Phillips, director of leisure. Government producer and head of delegation is Andrew Cartmell, and the collection producer and assistant head of delegation is Lee Smithurst. Suzy Lamb is the managing director for BBC Studios Leisure and Music and Mel Balac is artistic director. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Rachel Ashdown.