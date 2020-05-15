Eurovision: Come Together announces voting shortlist including big classics from over the years

Eurovision: Come Together will exit as a substitute of the beloved Music Contest this yr, contemplating the most important occasion was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC One particular shall be hosted by Graham Norton and can see the British public participate in a reside on-line vote.

There, they will vote for his or her favorite ever Eurovision tune from a really eclectic bunch as seen beneath.

The shortlist was chosen by a panel of specialists and superfans, including Radio 2’s Ken Bruce, Eurovision semi-final commentators Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills, former UK acts SuRie and Nicki French and Mel Giedroyc and Radio 1’s Adele Roberts.

Dancing Lasha Tumbai – Verka Serduchka (Ukraine) – 2007

Diva – Dana Worldwide (Israel) – 1998

Euphoria – Loreen (Sweden) – 2012

Fairytale – Alexander Rybak (Norway) – 2009

Fuego – Eleni Foureira (Cyprus) – 2018

Heroes – MånsZelmerlöw (Sweden) – 2015

Love Shine A Mild – Katrina & The Waves (UK) – 1997

Making Your Thoughts Up – Bucks Fizz (UK) – 1981

Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu – Domenico Modugno –(Italy) – 1958

Ooh…Aah…Simply A Little Bit – Gina G (UK) – 1996

Poupée de cire, poupée de son – France Gall (Luxembourg) – 1965

Rhythm Inside – Loïc Nottet (Belgium) – 2015

Rise Like A Phoenix – Conchita Wurst (Austria) – 2014

Satellite tv for pc – Lena (Germany) – 2010

Save Your Kisses for Me – Brotherhood of Man (UK) – 1976

Soldi – Mahmood (Italy) – 2019

Sound of Silence – Dami Im (Australia) – 2016

Toy – Netta (Israel) – 2018

Waterloo – Abba (Sweden) – 1974

Viewers can vote for his or her favorite tune by visiting www.bbc.co.uk/Eurovision. Voting opens as soon as all performances have been aired on BBC One and voting closes as introduced in the present on Saturday 16th Might 2020. Phrases and privateness discover are additionally accessible on the web site.

As if that isn’t sufficient, we’ll hear from UK entry James Newman who was as a result of carry out at Rotterdam.

On prime of that, hundreds of Eurovision followers and former faces will recreate basic moments from the consolation of their very own houses.

However who shall be topped the UK’s favorite Eurovision act? Tune in and discover out.

Eurovision: Come Together airs from 6.25pm, Saturday 16th Might on BBC One. If you happen to’re in search of extra to look at try our TV information.