Eurovision: Come Together names Abba’s ‘Waterloo’ the contest’s greatest song of all time

Abba’s 1974 hit ‘Waterloo’ has been named the greatest Eurovision song all of all time.

The monitor emerged victorious over 18 rivals in a vote held for Eurovision: Come Together, the BBC’s substitute for this yr’s Eurovision Grand Remaining, which was cancelled because of the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

A shortlist of contenders was drawn up for the vote by Eurovision consultants and superstar followers, together with Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills, Ken Bruce and Mel Giedroyc.

However ‘Waterloo’ finally beat off competitors from the likes of Bucks Fizz, Conchita Wurst and Gina G – in different phrases, they have been defeated, and Abba received the warfare.

Abba received the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, performing ‘Waterloo’ at the Grand Remaining in Brighton. The song grew to become a no. 1 hit in a number of nations and went on to promote almost six million copies, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Talking in a pre-recorded video message proven as half of particular stay present Eurovision: Europe Shine a Gentle, Abba’s Björn Ulvaeus described the Eurovision Song Content material as “one hell of a launching pad”.

“It nonetheless stays one of the most genuinely joyous occasion of the TV period and it’s so disarmingly European,” mentioned Ulvaeus. “It additionally means that you can escape and be joyful.

“All people is aware of why there couldn’t be the regular Eurovision closing this yr. However we hope this present will consolation you in some small method, understanding that will probably be again subsequent yr.”

It has been introduced that subsequent yr’s Eurovision Song Contest will happen in Rotterdam, initially supposed as Host Metropolis for this yr’s occasion.

