Eurovision night is still happening on the BBC, with broadcasts from UK and EU

Why would we let somewhat factor like lockdown cease us from celebrating Eurovision? After all the music contest itself can’t happen in Rotterdam this 12 months as initially deliberate, and in truth this is the first time the occasion has been cancelled because it started in 1956.

However the BBC is still providing followers a night of Eurovision-inspired leisure on Saturday 16th Could, even when we received’t be competing with our European neighbours.

Commentator extraordinaire Graham Norton has promised the reveals will provide the similar chaotic sense of enjoyable as the contest itself. ‘Eurovision affords an actual escapism for folks, which is one thing we’d like greater than ever all through these instances,’ he SAID.

‘This 12 months folks at house can have a good time the superb spirit of the occasion and hopefully get the probability to take their thoughts off the present scenario for just a few hours.”

In the meantime, Rylan Clark Neal, who has turn into a part of the BBC Eurovision household in recent times, is able to get together. “It’s so unhappy that Eurovision 2020 needed to be cancelled, nevertheless it’s comprehensible and it doesn’t imply we are able to’t still escape to the Eurovision bubble,’ he stated.

“We’re so excited to be bringing Eurovision content material to Saturday 16th Could to maintain up the custom of a few years of this superb occasion. I’m wanting ahead to leaving the present scenario behind for a night of pure Eurovision gold!”

Listed here are the reveals assured to get you dancing spherical the lounge on Eurovision night:

Eurovision: Come Collectively, 6:30pm, BBC One

Graham Norton will kick off Eurovision night with a particular nostalgia present, asking viewers to vote on their favorite Eurovision efficiency of all time. The shortlist, described by the BBC as “eclectic” can be compiled by specialists and superfans. Graham will even interview James Newman, who ought to have been representing the UK this 12 months with his music My Final Breath.

Eurovision: Shine a Gentle, 8pm, BBC One

Following Graham’s throwback to Eurovisions previous, BBC1 will spherical up all 41 songs that ought to have been in the contest this 12 months. They received’t be in competitors with one another, however they’ll all have their second in the highlight and Graham can be again in the commentary field. The present can be hosted by the Dutch presenters initially booked for the gig, and can be broadcast throughout Europe. Brace yourselves for a digital fan singalong too.

The A-Z of Eurovision, 10pm, BBC One

If that’s still not sufficient for you, Rylan will take over at 10pm. He can be narrating this spherical up of unforgettable Eurovision moments from the previous 65 years – from ABBA to Mans Zelmerlow.

TOTP2 Goes Eurovision!, 11pm, BBC Two

Steve Wright hosts a Eurovision themed episode of the basic present that includes the likes of Cliff Richard, Lulu, Bucks Fizz, Sandie Shaw and Brotherhood of Man. Plus 2007 entrants Scooch, clearly.

The BBC’s Eurovision protection will air on Saturday 16th Could. To see what else is on, why not take a look at our TV Information.