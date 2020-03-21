Eurovision promises “alternative programming” after song contest cancellation

Amid all the assorted TV present and occasion cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic, the shuttering of the annual Eurovision Song Contest has been a very arduous blow for followers – however now, it’s trying just like the 2020 Eurovision dream won’t be over after all.

Positive, you possibly can vote in our ballot to resolve the (unofficial) winner – however the European Broadcasting Union (who put the contest collectively yearly) have now additionally revealed that they’re planning some kind of programming or showcase to switch the contest and “honour the artists” who missed out on the possibility to carry out in 2020.

Stating that they have been “overwhelmed with the love” from followers following the cancellation and noting that the contest’s “values of universality and inclusivity” have been “wanted greater than ever,” the European Broadcasting Union revealed that they have been at present exploring “different programming” to “assist unite and entertain audiences round Europe.”

It’s at present not fully clear what type this programming would take, although the EBU have been clear that it will not be a contest, throwing chilly water over the concept that the contest may nonetheless proceed by having the acts carry out remotely.

Will the EBU present all of the songs anyway with out permitting folks to vote? Make a documentary concerning the historical past of the contest? Or is there one thing extra summary they keep in mind? At present, it stays a thriller.

Following the cancellation of #Eurovision 2020 we’d prefer to share some information with you from @EBU_HQ. pic.twitter.com/LVxLKYR6lg — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) March 20, 2020

“It’s our intention on this programming, and on our on-line platforms within the coming months, to honour the songs and artists which have been chosen for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020,” they mentioned.

“We ask to your endurance whereas we work by way of concepts within the coming days and weeks.”

Nevertheless, even with this silver lining comes one other cloud, with the EBU confirming that (apparently partly due to this different programming thought) any songs that had certified for the 2020 contest wouldn’t be eligible when the song contest returns in 2021.

So no, Iceland received’t get to win with “Assume About Issues” after all. Until, in fact, you fancy giving them a vote in our ballot…

