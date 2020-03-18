Eurovision Song Contest Called Off Amid Coronavirus Fears

The Eurovision Song Contest, set to happen in Rotterdam in Might, has been canceled as Europe battles a far-reaching coronavirus outbreak that has introduced the continent to its knees.

The European Broadcasting Union, which runs the occasion, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that this 12 months’s contest has been referred to as off regardless of makes an attempt to seek out various options.

“The uncertainty created by the unfold of Covid-19 all through Europe — and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the taking part broadcasters and the Dutch authorities — means the European Broadcasting Union has taken the tough determination that it’s not possible to proceed with the reside occasion as deliberate.”

The European Broadcasting Union, NPO, NOS, AVROTROS and Metropolis of Rotterdam are nonetheless set to “proceed the dialog” round internet hosting the occasion within the Netherlands in 2021.

“We’d ask individuals to bear with us whereas we work by the ramifications of this unprecedented determination and patiently await additional information within the coming days and weeks.”

The semi-finals for the 65th version of Eurovision have been set to happen Might 12-14, with the finale scheduled for Might 16.

The occasion — which is watched broadly throughout Europe through viewing events and social occasions — was set to host 41 acts in complete, with every representing varied European nations. Final 12 months’s occasion was held in Tel Aviv, Israel, with the Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence topped the winner.

The 2019 contest, which featured a controversial look by Madonna, was watched by 182 million viewers throughout 40 markets.