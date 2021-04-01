Eurovision Song Contest to Allow COVID-Tested Audiences

The Dutch authorities has granted permission for up to 3,500 followers to attend the favored Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals and finals in Rotterdam in Could.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Could 18 and 20 and the finals on Could 22 at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Area. The Dutch metropolis was due to host the competition in 2020 earlier than the occasion was canceled due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

There shall be 9 exhibits in whole, together with six rehearsals, the 2 semi-finals and the ultimate. A most of three,500 spectators, or half the venue’s capability are allowed to be current after a adverse coronavirus check.

“We welcome this determination by the Dutch authorities and the chance that we will invite followers to be a part of us as we deliver the Eurovision Song Contest again in Could,” mentioned Martin Österdahl, government supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest. “We are going to think about the choices now obtainable and announce extra particulars within the coming weeks on how we will safely admit audiences to the Ahoy venue in Rotterdam ought to the state of affairs permit. The well being and security of all these attending the occasion stays our prime precedence.”

The competition is organized by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). “All delegations, artists and manufacturing crew shall be following a strict protocol and wouldn’t are available in contact with potential members of the viewers underneath any circumstances,” the EBU mentioned.

Chantal Janzen, Jan Smit, Edsilia Rombley and Nikkie de Jager would be the presenters.

The Netherlands isn’t utterly out of the woods so far as COVID-19 is anxious, with the present lockdown being prolonged to Apr. 20. The Eurovision Song Contest organizers have contingency situations in case the state of affairs worsens, together with no audiences and pre-recorded acts.

In current weeks, the Dutch authorities has held a collection of check mass occasions together with live shows, music festivals, theater performances and soccer video games, admitting COVID-negative audiences.

In accordance to the nation’s Nationwide Institute for Public Well being and Surroundings, 51,866 individuals examined optimistic for COVID-19 over the past week, with 171 deaths.