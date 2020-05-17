Eurovision Song Contest to return to Rotterdam in 2021

Rotterdam has been confirmed as host metropolis for the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in 2021.

The Dutch Metropolis was due to host this yr’s contest earlier than the occasion was cancelled due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement that Rotterdam would get one other shot at internet hosting Eurovision was made final evening (16th Could) throughout Europe Shine a Mild, a particular dwell present that changed the Eurovision Grand Last.

“It’s vitally essential that the Eurovision Song Contest returns subsequent yr, and we’re happy to have the required dedication from our Members in the Netherlands to carry this much-loved present again to audiences the world over,” mentioned Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s new Government Supervisor.

“I firmly imagine that each one of us concerned in the Eurovision Song Contest will stand united via challenges and alter to carry the Contest again stronger than ever, guaranteeing its longevity for many years to come.”

Although the plan is for the Eurovision Song Contest to go forward in 2021, developments surrounding COVID-19 and evolving social distancing pointers are anticipated to influence planning and probably the ultimate type the occasion will take.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has due to this fact introduced that it’s going to “work with its Dutch Members and the Metropolis of Rotterdam to make sure the continuity of the occasion in plenty of completely different situations”.

“Our crew is proud and excited to look ahead with renewed power to organise a incredible Eurovision Song Contest in 2021,” mentioned Sietse Bakker, govt producer of the occasion. “Sure, with a way of realism that matches with the instances we dwell in, but additionally with ambition and creativity. We’re wanting ahead to working with the whole Eurovision household to make it occur.”

18 of the artists deliberate to carry out in 2020 have confirmed that they are going to characterize their nation once more in 2021, although it’s unclear if UK entry James Newman will probably be again.

“The EBU, which is the Eurovision committee, mentioned that native broadcasters can re-enter their acts so I might return subsequent yr so long as it’s with a special tune, however nothing has been determined but,” Newman advised RadioTimes.com. “It’s up to the BBC, my destiny lies in their fingers.”

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will happen in Rotterdam on the Ahoy Area.

