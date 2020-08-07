Eurovision spin-off the American Song Contest to debut in 2021

Negotiations have been happening for years, however Eurovision format house owners in the US, the Nordic Leisure Group, has introduced the inaugural American Song Contest shall be held in 2021.

With a world viewers of 200 million Eurovision certainly one of the greatest stay TV occasions in the world, so it’s no marvel the US has been in the format. In contrast to Eurovision, this spin-off will solely be open to American performers, as representatives from every of the 50 states will do battle.

American Song Contest producers Christer Björkman, Ola Melzig and Peter Settman mentioned in an announcement: “Think about if music was an Olympic sport and artists from throughout the world got here collectively to compete for the gold. That’s the Eurovision Song Contest. The American model shall be completely different than something seen earlier than on US tv, marrying the fanfare and pleasure of March Insanity and the NFL playoffs with the artistry and great thing about world-class performances.”

The American Song Contest was teased with this trailer in January, forward of the formal announcement.

In accordance to EW, the format shall be virtually equivalent to Eurovision – artists of any style, from rap to nation, shall be eligible to signify their state, with a most of six performers in an act.

Every act will carry out authentic songs throughout the stay occasion with musicians first going head-to-head with competing state representatives in the qualifiers, which is able to lead to the semi-finals and the Grand Finale.

There had been some suggestion the US may be a part of Eurovision however, as with the MLB World Collection of baseball, our American mates will compete amongst themselves.

There is no such thing as a phrase but on which community will broadcast the American Song Contest, nevertheless it’s scheduled for the “vacation season” in 2021; in different phrases, Christmas time.

Netflix is the US residence for Eurovision protection, having screened them in 2019. It was due to achieve this once more till the COVID-19 pandemic led to the 2020 contest’s cancellation.

Eurovision followers had to make do with a collection of stopgap programmes, resembling the Will Ferrell parody Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Hearth Saga on Netflix.

