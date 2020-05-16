Eurovision’s James Newman says it’s up to the BBC whether he can perform again

This Saturday night time, James Newman was due to signify the UK at the Eurovision Music Contest along with his track My Final Breath.

Sadly it wasn’t to be, as Eurovision was cancelled and James’s desires had been dashed.

However it won’t be over simply but, as James hopes he would possibly get the likelihood to resolve ‘unfinished enterprise’ by representing his nation with a special track in 2021.

Talking to RadioTimes.com he advised us he was eager to re-enter, however the determination falls to the BBC.

“I might love to do it, I really feel I would like to end what I’ve began, I need to get on that stage,” says James. “The EBU, which is the Eurovision committee, stated that native broadcasters can re-enter their acts so I may return subsequent 12 months so long as it’s with a special track, however nothing has been determined but. It’s up to the BBC, my destiny lies of their arms.”

James, who will seem on each Eurovision: Come Collectively and Eurovision: Europe Shine a Gentle on Saturday night time, additionally advised us the way it felt when he heard the contest was cancelled. “I used to be completely gutted to miss out on the alternative to signify my nation and sing in entrance of 200 million individuals. I’d launched the track, I used to be meant to be going to Tel Aviv and Paris to market it, we’d bought midway by way of the staging concepts after which it went from 100 to zero fairly rapidly.

“It’s fairly loopy, I’m meant to be in Rotterdam standing on stage proper now, however I’m in my kitchen chatting as an alternative! However the major factor is clearly individuals’s well being and retaining everybody protected. I form of knew it was going to occur however after I noticed it in writing then it undoubtedly wasn’t occurring. It’s cool how they’re nonetheless honouring the songs with the Europe Shine A Gentle present although – it’s unhappy that My Final Breath won’t ever have its second on the stage however it’s nonetheless getting an evening out on the city!”

Whether he’s on stage in 2021 or watching from the couch, James is assured that Eurovision shall be again, larger and higher than ever earlier than.

“Hopefully by this time subsequent 12 months we’ll be in a very completely different place, so I feel will probably be much more of a celebration than it already is – individuals shall be celebrating all kinds of issues, not simply the track contest.”

James Newman’s new single, Sufficient, is out on Friday 14th Could.

The BBC’s night time of different Eurovision protection begins on Saturday at 6.25pm with Eurovision: Come Collectively, adopted by Eurovision: Europe Shine a Gentle. To see what else is on TV this week, take a look at our TV Information.