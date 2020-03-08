Eva Green Is Baffled By That Doctor Strange 2 Rumor, But Also Cool With It?

Depart a Remark
At this level, it looks like everyone seems to be just a little bit baffled about what’s happening with Doctor Strange 2. Apparently, that even contains people who find themselves rumored to be solid in it, like Eva Green. Although the actress admits she’s undecided the place that rumor began, she’s additionally made it clear she’s not completely against the concept of coming into the MCU.
Final yr, some web sites started to whisper that Eva Green was linked to the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel. She was reportedly being tapped to play Nightmare, the ruler of the Dream Dimension who could cause all method of havoc by penetrating the unconscious when somebody is sleeping. And let’s be actual — primarily based on the gravitas she’s showcased in the whole lot from On line casino Royale to Penny Dreadful, Eva Green could possibly be an impressed option to convey that villain to life.
There’s only one downside. In keeping with Eva Green, the rumor seemingly has no foundation by any means. When Complete Movie requested if there was something behind the hypothesis about her involvement in Doctor Strange Within the Multiverse of Insanity, she balked:
Me? No! Not that I do know of. In no way.
So, there’s that. If Eva Green had been to point out up within the Doctor Strange franchise, you’d assume she’d most likely be considerably conscious that it was going to occur. But despite the fact that it seems like she’s not going to be enjoying Nightmare in spite of everything, she was fast to make it clear that she’s an MCU fan:
I just like the humor in them. I noticed the trailer for Black Widow… I’d prefer to see that one.
In different phrases — although it seems like we received’t get an opportunity to see Eva Green in Doctor Strange 2, there isn’t essentially something stopping her from exhibiting up in a future MCU movie. And although the obvious affirmation of her non-participation within the Doctor Strange sequel does clear one potential rumor up, there are nonetheless loads of unknowns the place the movie is anxious.
Since Scott Derrickson stepped away from directing Doctor Strange Within the Multiverse of Insanity, the movie’s total inventive path appears to be a bit in flux. There are rumors that Sam Raimi will step in to fill Scott Derrickson’s sneakers. There are extra rumors that the movie could have a brand new script. And in keeping with Kevin Feige, we are able to anticipate to see some new Marvel Comics characters becoming a member of the MCU fray — however we critically do not know who they is likely to be.
Right here’s what we do find out about Doctor Strange 2: it’s presently scheduled to be launched on Could 7, 2021. It is going to apparently tie in to Disney+’s MCU sequence WandaVision and Loki. Um. Benedict Cumberbatch can be in it, positively. That a lot we’re certain of. At the least for now.
