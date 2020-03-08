Eva Green Is Baffled By That Doctor Strange 2 Rumor, But Also Cool With It?

Since Scott Derrickson stepped away from directing Doctor Strange Within the Multiverse of Insanity, the movie’s total inventive path appears to be a bit in flux. There are rumors that Sam Raimi will step in to fill Scott Derrickson’s sneakers. There are extra rumors that the movie could have a brand new script. And in keeping with Kevin Feige, we are able to anticipate to see some new Marvel Comics characters becoming a member of the MCU fray — however we critically do not know who they is likely to be.