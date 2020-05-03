Eva Longoria Sells the Former Tom Cruise Compound at a Loss – Variety

Though L.A.’s high-end actual property market has been primarily halted by coronavirus-induced chaos, the offers haven’t stopped taking place altogether. After greater than 2.5 years of making an attempt, tv actor turned producer Eva Longoria has lastly managed to unload her huge Hollywood Hills compound. Located atop a almost sheer cliff and tucked behind huge gates, the sprawling advanced looms straight over a hairpin curve on world-famous Mulholland Drive.

Sadly for Longoria, the sale didn’t translate into a monetary revenue. The $8.25 million switch value rang in far under the whopping $11.four million the “Determined Housewives” alum initially paid in 2015, and represents a almost $3.2 million loss on the property — all earlier than taxes, realtor charges and excessive upkeep prices for a compound that spans almost three acres of land.

Although it’s not but clear who the low cost purchaser is, the property is positioned smack-dab in the center of an space recognized for being densely populated by celebrities, and a few of the nearest neighbors embrace Chris Evans, Justin Timberlake and Drew Carey.

And the now-former Longoria property has a pedigreed possession heritage of its personal. Again in the mid-aughts, it was famously acquired by Tom Cruise, although it’s believed the “Mission: Not possible” star by no means utilized the place as his main residence; somewhat, unsubstantiated rumors say the heavily-fortified property functioned as some form of Scientology retreat.

Per the itemizing, the property is paying homage to an old-world nation property in Tuscany. The principle residence is a European-style villa with wide-plank hardwood flooring, three bed room suites, Venetian plaster partitions and a chef’s kitchen with a powerful array of designer home equipment, whereas the close by guesthouse has one other 4 bedrooms and one other impressively upgraded kitchen.

The property’s grounds impress and supply quite a few terraces for alfresco eating or large-scale entertaining, a lagoon-style swimming pool crossed over by a picket footbridge, a greenhouse and meandering stone pathways that criss-cross the whole property. Commanding hilltop views soak up a large swathe of the L.A. basin, from the San Fernando Valley to the San Gabriel mountains.

Additionally included with the sale had been authorized plans for a main rework of the whole property. Designed by architect Mark Rios of the acclaimed Rios Clementi Hale Studios, the renderings present a extra modernized model of the present compound, with an expanded most important home and new pool advanced.

Longoria, now married to Mexican media mogul José Bastón and a new mom, has moved on from the Hollywood Hills to the close by 90210. Again in 2017, she paid $13.5 million for a snazzy new mansion set privately behind a lengthy, gated driveway, excessive in the mountains above Beverly Hills.

Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman and Eddie Fallah of the Lux Group collectively held the itemizing; Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates repped the purchaser.