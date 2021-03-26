Evan Peters to Play Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer in New Netflix Series Monster

Evan Peters to play Jeffrey Dahmer in a new Netflix series from Ryan Murphy that will focus on the story of the serial killer.

According to Variety, Peters will play the title character in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s latest Netflix project, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, alongside Scream Queens star Niecy Nash, who will play Glenda Cleveland, a neighbor who alerted authorities to Dahmer’s suspicious behavior.

Additionally, Penelope Ann Miller has been cast as Dahmer’s mother, Joyce, alongside Richard Jenkins, who will take on the role of Dahmer’s father, Lionel, a “chemist, who showed Dahmer how to safely whiten and preserve animal bones. When I was a kidThey have been cast alongside Shaun Brown, who will play Tracy, Dahmer’s latest intended victim, and Colin Ford as Chazz.

The 10-episode series will span the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, and will end with Dahmer’s arrest in the early 1990s. He will tell the story of this serial killer through the eyes of his victims and examine his “White privilege and involved law enforcement with a critical eye“, the series will show how” Dahmer was detained at least ten times by the police but was not prosecuted. “

Mindhunter’s Carl Franklin will be in charge of directing the Monster pilot episode, while Janet Mock, who worked on Pose, will be in charge of writing and directing various episodes as well. Franklin and Mock are on the team as executive producers alongside Murphy and Brennan, who previously worked together on The Politician, Hollywood and Ratched for Netflix.

David McMillan will serve as a screenwriter and supervising producer, along with Color of Change’s Rashad Robinson. Alexis Martin Woodall and Eric Kovtun will serve as executive producers for Ryan Murphy Productions, while Scott Robertson will co-produce the series.

Evan Peters will take on the lead role in the series after recently appearing in Disney + / Marvel’s Scarlet Witch and Vision. He previously worked with Murphy on Pose and American Horror Story, which he will return to in season 10, where Macaulay Culkin will also appear.