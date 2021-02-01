Evan Rachel Wood Alleges Marilyn Manson Abused Her

Evan Rachel Wood — the actor, singer and activist — has alleged that Marilyn Manson “horrifically abused” her for years after they had been in a relationship, which she has alluded to when talking about being a survivor of home violence over time. Wood and Manson’s relationship turned public in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. They turned engaged in 2010, however broke up later that yr.

In an Instagram publish early Monday morning, and in a press release to Vainness Truthful, Wood mentioned: “The title of my abuser is Brian Warner, additionally recognized to the world as Marilyn Manson. He began grooming me after I was a teen and horrifically abused me for years. I used to be brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I’m finished dwelling in worry of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I’m right here to show this harmful man and name out the numerous industries which have enabled him, earlier than he ruins any extra lives. I stand with the numerous victims who will now not be silent.”

The Vainness Truthful story has excerpted statements from three different ladies accusing Manson of abuse, “in a present of solidarity.” (A fourth reportedly deleted her publish.)

Manson’s representatives didn’t instantly reply to Selection’s requests for remark. However his former publicist emailed Selection to say: “TCB believes and helps survivors of abuse.” A rep for Loma Vista/ Harmony Music, which launched Manson’s most up-to-date album, didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

Wood started speaking about being a survivor of rape and home violence in a Rolling Stone article in 2016, and has targeted her activism on these points. In 2019, Wood created the Phoenix Act, a invoice that extends the statute of limitations on home violence to 5 years from three. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the invoice into legislation in October of 2019, and it took impact in January 2020. Wood testified earlier than the California Senate on the time, saying that her abuser had hidden his drug and alcohol dependancy from her, and “had bouts of utmost jealousy, which might typically lead to him wrecking our house, cornering me in a room, and threatening me.”

“I mustered the braveness to go away a number of occasions, however he would name my home incessantly and threaten to kill himself,” Wood mentioned on the time. “On one event, I returned to try to defuse the scenario, he cornered me in our bed room, and requested me to kneel. Then he tied me up by my arms and ft. As soon as I used to be restrained he beat me and shocked delicate elements of my physique with a torture system referred to as a violet wand. To him it was a means for me to show my loyalty. The ache was excruciating. It felt like I left my physique and part of me died that day.”

Within the fall, Wood informed Selection, “Once I began being an activist, I actually requested myself, the place do I even begin? So the place that I often begin, as a result of I really feel like I’m going to do probably the most good, are the locations that I’ve direct expertise. I feel that’s why I’ve finished a lot on home violence and sexual assault.”

Due to Wood’s public feedback, which has narrowed down the timing of those alleged incidents, journalists and the general public have puzzled whether or not he was the individual Wood was speaking about. “Why Is No person Speaking About Marilyn Manson’s ‘Fantasy’ of Killing Evan Rachel Wood?” learn a Glamour headline in March 2018 — the piece identified that Manson had as soon as mentioned about Wood in a 2009 interview: “I’ve fantasies day by day about smashing her cranium in with a sledgehammer.”

This previous fall, Manson ended an interview with the U.Ok. music journal Steel Hammer when the author introduced up Wood’s title. Later, Manson issued a prolonged assertion, denying any wrongdoing.

Jem Aswad contributed to this report.