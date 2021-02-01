Evan Rachel Wood Alleges Marilyn Manson Abused Her

Evan Rachel Wood — the actor, singer and activist — has alleged that Marilyn Manson is the particular person to whom she has referred over time when she has talked about being a survivor of home violence. Wood and Manson’s relationship grew to become public in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38. They grew to become engaged in 2010, however broke up later that 12 months.

In an Instagram publish on Monday morning, and in a press release to Vainness Honest, Wood stated, “The identify of my abuser is Brian Warner, additionally identified to the world as Marilyn Manson. He began grooming me after I was an adolescent and horrifically abused me for years. I used to be brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I’m carried out residing in worry of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I’m right here to show this harmful man and name out the various industries which have enabled him, earlier than he ruins any extra lives. I stand with the various victims who will not be silent.”

Wood started speaking about being a survivor of rape and home violence in a Rolling Stone article in 2016, and has centered her activism on these points. In 2019, Wood created the Phoenix Act, a invoice that extends the statute of limitations on home violence to 5 years from three. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the invoice into legislation in October of 2019, and it took impact in January 2020. Wood testified earlier than the California Senate on the time, saying that her abuser had hidden his drug and alcohol habit from her, and “had bouts of utmost jealousy, which might typically lead to him wrecking our house, cornering me in a room, and threatening me.”

“I mustered the braveness to depart a number of instances, however he would name my home incessantly and threaten to kill himself,” Wood stated on the time. “On one event, I returned to try to defuse the scenario, he cornered me in our bed room, and requested me to kneel. Then he tied me up by my arms and toes. As soon as I used to be restrained he beat me and shocked delicate components of my physique with a torture gadget referred to as a violet wand. To him it was a approach for me to show my loyalty. The ache was excruciating. It felt like I left my physique and part of me died that day.”

Within the fall, Wood instructed Selection, “Once I began being an activist, I actually requested myself, the place do I even begin? So the place that I normally begin, as a result of I really feel like I’m going to do probably the most good, are the locations that I’ve direct expertise. I believe that’s why I’ve carried out a lot on home violence, and sexual assault.”

Due to Wood’s public feedback, which has narrowed down the timing of those alleged incidents, journalists and the general public have puzzled whether or not he was the particular person Wood was speaking about. “Why Is No person Speaking About Marilyn Manson’s ‘Fantasy’ of Killing Evan Rachel Wood?” learn a Glamour headline in March 2018 — the piece identified that Manson had as soon as stated about Wood in a 2009 interview: “I’ve fantasies on daily basis about smashing her cranium in with a sledgehammer.”

And this previous fall, Manson ended an interview with the U.Ok. music journal Steel Hammer when the author introduced up Wood’s identify. Later, Manson issued a prolonged assertion, denying any wrongdoing.