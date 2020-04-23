Evan Rachel Wood and Janelle Monae Have Cute Exchange Over Westworld Season 4 Renewal News

Go away a Remark
Westworld will probably be again. HBO has renewed the sequence for Season 4 as followers are presently within the midst of its third season, which has already answered numerous big questions. On social media, Evan Rachel Wood took to Instagram to rejoice and shared a cute trade with Janelle Monae within the course of.
First some context. Evan Rachel Wood performs android/host Dolores on Westworld, and singer/actress Janelle Monae loves androids. The lead character in Monae’s multi-part idea album sequence is an android named Cindi. Monae’s debut EP, Monae’s Metropolis: The Chase Suite, kicked issues off earlier than The ArchAndroid and The Electrical Girl continued the story. Therefore, the cuteness of her trade with Wood concerning Westworld’s Season 4 renewal.
The cuteness started when Evan Rachel Wood took to Instagram to rejoice Westworld getting renewed. Within the remark part, Janelle Monae replied with a enjoyable remark. Monae has created many songs from an android’s perspective, so it is becoming that she’s all about Westworld‘s Dolores. First, you possibly can take a look at Wood’s publish under:
Evan Rachel Wood’s celebratory posted prompted a response from Janelle Monae that ought to delight followers of Westworld in addition to followers of Monae’s work. Wood herself had a response for the android lover that made the entire trade even cuter. Have a look:
As for Westworld, it returned for its third season in March. The premiere was a welcome reprieve for followers who solely had the trailer and casting information to scrutinize because the second season, which aired again in 2018. Breaking Unhealthy’s Aaron Paul has been one of many new forged members to affix Evan Rachel Wood on the sci-fi drama.
Regardless of Westworld returning, there was no scarcity of questions surrounding the labyrinth of plot factors. Between these Recreation of Thrones cameos and different developments, there was lots for Westworld followers to buzz about. Understanding Season 4 is on the horizon ought to solely add to the thrill.
There’s nothing like watching the drama of a season unfold and realizing there will probably be extra to return. Except one thing occurs to Dolores, Janelle Monae’s “fav droid” ought to be again for extra of the motion. Talking of droids, solutions on if Ed Harris’ Man in Black is a human or a bunch are on their means, in accordance with Harris, so keep tuned for that.
A premiere date for Season 4 has not been introduced but. Right here is hoping that there’s not a two-year break between Season 3 and Season 4 like there was between Westworld’s second season and its present third. Every time Westworld returns, one ought to hope that Janelle Monae’s favourite will probably be again.
You possibly can watch Evan Rachel Wood in new episodes of Westworld Season Three after they air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The sequence’ return marks one this spring’s many premieres.
Add Comment