Evan Rachel Wood on Her ‘Westworld’ Fate and Favorite Acting Roles

As Outdated Dolio Dyne in Miranda July’s “Kajillionaire, Evan Rachel Wood is feral. The character, a Los Angeles 26-year-old who has been bred by her mother and father, Robert and Theresa (Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger), to assist them perform their small-scale scams, has by no means identified life outdoors of their distorted, chilly worldview.

However after the household meets the charismatic Melanie (Gina Rodriguez), Outdated Dolio glimpses one other lifestyle — and probably a manner out.

Focus Options purchased “Kajillionaire” out of the Sundance Movie Pageant in January, and launched it into theaters, reminiscent of they’re, on Sept. 25; it will hit premium VOD on Oct. 16. In an interview with Selection, Wood talked about creating Outdated Dolio with July, working with “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Pleasure, and the previous roles she thinks about essentially the most.

How did you and Miranda July create Outdated Dolio’s physicality?

We spent a few week with me simply going over to Miranda’s studio and taking part in. And she or he would hand me some very saggy garments, and she would give me sure limitations. So we’d do a scene and she mentioned, “OK, you’re not allowed to look the opposite individual within the eye.” After which we’d do it once more, and she’d say, “You’re really not allowed to make use of phrases this time, it’s important to talk via actions or sounds or your eyes.” “OK, do that one, however do it such as you’re like a wild animal, such as you’re a creature.”

I see!

Outdated Dolio is mysterious. I feel gender is every little thing and nothing on this film. It’s by no means spoken about, and not one of the characters are essentially fascinated with it. And that in itself is the highly effective assertion — that it simply is. And I feel Miranda and myself consider that that’s actually the way forward for gender. She may probably be non-binary, had she ever been uncovered to or had the language — however she doesn’t. She’s simply herself.

We wished to have that sort of power, and there have been sure tells that will give me away — like my arms or my voice, and even the best way I put my hair behind my ear. We discovered actions that have been hers, and that have been fully completely different than mine, that will fall into this very androgynous class.

Ultimately, we discovered that one of the best animal to channel for Outdated Dolio was a proud lion. After which on set, she would always remind me: She’d yell out, “Voice!” or she’d yell out, “Palms!” or “Proud lion!” — these tells that we had discovered within the rehearsal course of that we took with us on set.

I haven’t identified 1,000,000 proud lions in my time, so I’m — “lion” I can see, however why “proud”?

Outdated Dolio has lived her life with out actually any affection from her mother and father. Love is transactional, and love relies on efficiency. And the way properly she did cons, or how properly she served her household. And she or he was extra of a peer than a baby. And so I feel satisfaction is one thing that could be a very massive a part of who she is: It’s satisfaction in what she does, it’s satisfaction and how she serves her household. I feel that’s why when Melanie comes alongside and throws her for such a loop, and her complete perception system is questioned, her satisfaction is what’s threatened.

That is sensible. Miranda mentioned that Outdated Dolio’s low talking voice is definitely your pure voice. Is that true?

I’m additionally a singer, and I began having vocal bother. So I needed to go to speech remedy, as a result of my voice form of naturally falls extra down right here [LOWERS VOICE]. And the speech therapist took me in, and mentioned, “If you wish to be a singer, you simply can’t converse in that register, as a result of it’s a pressure on your vocal cords. You’ve received to carry it up.” I actually didn’t need to. And I needed to recover from this concept that the upper my voice was, the much less folks have been going to take me severely or suppose I used to be good. Which could be very unfair to place on girls, however it’s one thing I’ve thought of.

It’s actual, although. And the way unfair that your pure register provides you nodes.

Yeah, it’s very actual. I’m really having to return to speech remedy this yr, once more, as a result of I’m having related issues.

And I do know, it bugs me. I want I may have each, however I like singing a lot, and that’s how I naturally categorical myself. So I’d a lot somewhat have the ability to try this.

It’s a teeny, tiny forged, so I assume it was an intimate set. What was that like?

We did have a variety of enjoyable making this. I feel Richard Jenkins is among the funniest males alive. I used to be so excited to work with Debra, clearly, she’s a Hollywood legend, and it appeared like a enjoyable, uncommon alternative to get to work along with her — I additionally fell in love along with her. Richard and Debra would come watch me sing, and come to my exhibits.

And I can’t say sufficient good issues about Gina. I feel she completely shines on this film. She steals the present, in my view. She’s simply so real, however has this unbelievable perspective and confidence. However she’s depraved good and decided and a tough employee and a giving actor, and I simply cherished every little thing about it. It simply felt really easy along with her.

But it surely did really feel like filming two completely different films, as a result of there was the film that we filmed with Richard and Debra, which was darker and a bit scarier and a little bit unsettling. Then the times when it was simply me and Gina and Miranda — oh my God, we’d simply chuckle and cry and simply create these unbelievable tender, difficult, lovely moments.

It’s also a queer love story. What did that imply to you?

I imply, I feel Miranda seems to be at it as extra of a heist film, and these two characters occur to fall in love. And what I cherished concerning the screenplay, once I learn it, is it’s by no means mentioned. It’s not what the movie is about. It’s by no means talked about; it merely is. And that in itself meant a lot to me as a queer lady.

What’s it prefer to be releasing a film throughout these loopy occasions?

There’s clearly some grieving there. I really feel for Miranda — as a result of, in fact, there’s so many plans, and issues that we wished to do.

It is also a blessing; I imply, it would attain extra folks this manner, I don’t know. It’s onerous to not be disenchanted.

Pivoting to “Westworld”! What’s taking place?

You inform me! See, folks at all times ask me, pondering that I know. And I at all times say, “I do know as a lot as you do.” I do not know what Season 4 goes to appear to be but. And I imply, thank goodness, we had simply completed Season 3 proper earlier than the pandemic. I do know they have been ending modifying the sequence throughout lockdown, which I don’t understand how they did. So I’m assuming by the point we return every little thing must be [PAUSE] — purposeful? I don’t know! I want I had extra data.

When my colleague Adam Range requested Jonah Nolan in case you have been leaving the present, he mentioned, “I f—ing hope not.”

All I do know is Dolores, as we all know it, is lifeless. And that’s true. However so far as I do know, I’m not leaving. However I don’t suppose I’ll be again in the identical incarnation.

When did you study that she was primarily going to die?

I imply, technically she’s died each season? However this was definitely a real dying, having misplaced her recollections. Even when she got here again, she’d by no means be the identical Dolores that we knew.

So I received the cellphone name — I feel towards the top of the season, possibly within the center — and Jonah broke the information. I do know they at all times have one thing up their sleeve, so it’s at all times onerous for me to take what they are saying at face worth. However he was very clear, he mentioned: “That is it. There’s no strings right here.”

I needed to undergo a mourning interval, as a result of I like that character a lot. And I’ve been on such a journey along with her. And it’s influenced my very own life, and modified me as an individual. So she’s at all times going to carry an area very near my coronary heart. And once more, who is aware of what they’ve up their sleeves, however will probably be attention-grabbing coming again and taking part in one more character. If that’s in actual fact the place we find yourself going!

Your co-star Thandie Newton has been outspoken about a few of her frustrations with “Westworld.” Do you’ve got any of these of your individual?

Sure and no. I feel we’re so invested in these characters, and helped construct them from the bottom up. You really feel like you realize them. And so after they do issues that you just don’t really feel like they’d do, it will possibly really feel incorrect. However I feel that’s an indication that we actually care about what we’re doing, and that we’ve really emotionally invested within the roles that we’re taking part in.

I feel “Westworld” has by no means been — it’s by no means adopted the system. And so some issues are going to really feel unusual, as a result of it’s by no means actually been achieved. And we’re seeing characters, particularly girls, do issues that we don’t usually get to see them do. We see them being flawed human beings. Even the so-called heroines in “Westworld” do insanely brutal and violent issues, as a result of this isn’t a black and white present. And I feel that’s precisely what Jonah and Lisa are attempting to point out about humanity.

So, in fact, there’s occasions when I miss the unique Dolores from the primary season — this very pure and hopeful individual, you realize — earlier than she became a Terminator. And, yeah, I imply, typically it’s tough, since you need to go together with the system. You need to be likable and you need to be a hero. And that’s simply not the present that we’re on.

It was attention-grabbing rewatching the season finale to prep for this interview with all of the rioting inside it, contemplating the protests and uprisings of this summer time.

Nobody is extra chilled to the bone by that than the individuals who labored on “Westworld”! We ended the present on this finale the place there was an enormous riot, and everyone seems to be sporting masks. And abruptly the season ended, and then we watched the world do precisely that nearly instantly after we had filmed that. And I feel it actually freaked us all out. I really texted among the forged and crew and mentioned, “Does anyone else really feel like we have been groomed for this?” However I feel that speaks volumes about Jonah and Lisa, and how in tune they’re with society and humanity at massive.

How do you resolve the place to focus your individual activism?

Once I began being an activist, I actually requested myself, the place do I even begin? So the place that I normally begin, as a result of I really feel like I’m going to do essentially the most good, are the locations that I’ve direct expertise. I feel that’s why I’ve achieved a lot on home violence, and sexual assault. And making an attempt to personal my white privilege and be extra conscious of it and do my work — you realize, issues that I’ve first-hand expertise with is the place I like to begin. Not that I can’t do something that I haven’t skilled. However I do really feel like if I’m going to be talking and representing one thing, it’s greatest that I do know what I’m speaking about.

Clearly, every little thing is so unusual proper now with manufacturing. Are you aware what’s subsequent for you, acting-wise?

I don’t! I take a variety of day off in between “Westworld,” purely as a result of I’ve to recuperate. It’s so intense to movie all of that in such a small time. I’ve my band, and I write. I’m at all times staying busy and doing one thing inventive, even when it’s not within the public eye. However I feel proper now I’m simply taking a break and seeing what’s on the market. I used to be having fun with this pressured sabbatical. I’ve been capable of spend some wonderful high quality time with my son, and get my home so as and catch up on regular life, which is sweet.

I noticed on your Instagram that have been doing a reside streaming efficiency from Lodge Cafe. Did you see that Rachel Brosnahan commented on that picture that she mistook you for her? It made me chuckle!

We at all times get mistaken for each other. And typically I’ll go on social media and converse like I’m her and typically she’ll converse like she’s me, simply to mess with folks. I feel after she did “SNL,” I mentioned, “Oh, I had such a enjoyable time internet hosting ‘SNL’ the opposite night time!” So we do issues like that, and we lastly received to fulfill in individual and focus on and chuckle about it. We do look eerily related. Typically I see images of her and I feel it’s me, and I’m like, “Ah, duped once more!”

Our time is winding down, so I’m going to ask you just a few random questions. Inform me about quitting Twitter!

Yeah, you realize, actually, I feel it’s among the best choices I ever made! Actually.

What made you do it?

It was like a domino impact, and it simply stored getting worse. I may simply inform that I used to be permitting an excessive amount of negativity into my life. I already wrestle a bit with nervousness, and I’ve PTSD — and there are particular issues that I don’t want in my psyche.

It felt like sure issues that I’d carry up could be taken out of context. After which I’d see it written about, and it will be, like, “Evan Rachel Wood goes on a rant!” or “Evan Rachel Wood assaults this individual!” I may see I may see the agenda of making an attempt to make me this irrational, ranting and raving feminist. And the work that I’m doing for home violence and for survivors is simply too essential to me. I didn’t need to injury that trigger anymore. And I may see that the extra I used to be going to be outspoken, the extra they have been going to attempt to make me out as this ranting raving, like, extremist. And I simply thought, I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to play into this anymore.

Jealous. How has your quarantine been?

I’m privileged, so I’m advantageous. Nevertheless, quarantining with a small little one evens taking part in discipline a little bit bit. But it surely’s been a beautiful combination of chaos and valuable moments. And children really assist, you realize? As a result of I’m doing my greatest to defend him from this as a result of he’s nonetheless so younger. I’m simply making an attempt to make issues enjoyable for him.

Which of your previous roles do you end up fascinated with essentially the most?

“Into the Forest” pops out. Feminine director — that was led by three queer girls. And I assumed it was among the greatest performing Ellen Web page and I’ve ever achieved. We had such an unbelievable expertise making it. That was a very particular challenge to work on. “Throughout the Universe” too.

You understand, I did a actually intense movie referred to as “Attract,” which I don’t know if lots of people noticed. I used to be extremely happy with it. And it was completely different for me, as a result of I used to be taking part in the perpetrator in that movie. I killed myself doing that film. I collapsed on the final day of capturing, as a result of it was simply such an intense headspace to be in for that lengthy. But it surely was very cathartic for me, and weirdly once I was filming that movie is once I got here out about my very own experiences — it was in the midst of capturing that. I got here ahead about my very own abuse whereas I used to be taking part in an abuser in a movie.

Wow, I’ll search for that. I haven’t heard of that film.

It was a task that was initially written for a person, and they gender-swapped it and turned it into a girl. I really feel prefer it made the movie 10 occasions extra attention-grabbing. As a result of I seduce a really younger woman into working away with me. And primarily we develop an extremely poisonous, unhealthy abusive relationship. And I used to be similar to, “Sure! Sure! Ladies may also be this.”

For my closing query, Evan, what do you get out of performing that you just don’t get from another a part of your life?

Ooooh! I suppose this goes for performing and singing, however I’ve ADD, so I’m at all times multitasking, and fascinated with 1,000,000 issues without delay. And I speak actually quick, and I’m leaping round from subject to subject. Once I’m performing, I’m not fascinated with something. It’s, like, the factor that makes me cease pondering. And it’s the time the place I’m essentially the most current. Perhaps not essentially the most current, as a result of clearly I’m taking part in completely different characters — however the time the place all of it fades away. And I feel I may be very socially awkward at occasions. And like I mentioned, singing is actually my language, and speaking — typically I’m simply not good at it.

However when there’s a script and the phrases are there, and you realize the place the dialog goes to go, it provides me such freedom to really feel and to let my feelings out in a protected manner. I can’t say the incorrect factor. My complete life — I imply, God, I’ve been doing this since I used to be 5, Jesus — so my complete life it’s been this actually therapeutic factor.

It’s like, right here’s the place you go to really feel. To really feel every little thing!

This interview has been edited and condensed. To learn Selection’s profile of Wood, click on right here. To learn a failed investigation into why Wood’s “As soon as and Once more” doesn’t stream wherever, in addition to an ode to the ABC present, click on right here.