Evander Holyfield, 58-year-old ex-boxer, would fight instead of Oscar de la Hoya against Vitor Belfort

After ten years since his last fight, Evander Holyfield will return to the world of boxing. Although he will do it in an exhibition against Vitor Belfort. (Photo: @evanderholyfield)

Oscar de la hoya caused loss of the exhibition fight that he would hold before Vitor Belfort, after confirming that he tested positive for COVID-19. The duel would serve as the return of the Golden Boy to the ring, although it will allow the debut of The Phenom in the world of boxing. Triller Fight Club I would seek to replace the Mexican with the American legend Evander Holyfield.

ESPN and TMZ reported that the promoter awaits the approval of the California Athletic Commission for what The Real Deal can participate in the main combat next Saturday, September 11. In case of not receiving it, I would leave the Staples Center from Los Angeles to perform in the state of Florida.

The confirmation of the commitment would also advance one of the confrontations previously announced by the mixed martial arts expeller. After the pay-per-view press conference, held on July 27, the Brazilian said that he would face the four-time heavyweight world champion once his fight with the leader of Golden Boy Promotions.

“I have a lot of confirmed fights with Triller. Holyfield is next, in December. (…) We are not just looking to sell tickets, we are looking to break records. (…) I have not fought in the UFC for years and I still have the record for the highest number of knockouts made in the history of the company, that means that I am still relevant, “he said in an interview with ESPN MMA.

In his first boxing match, Vitor Belfort will collide with Evander Holyfield. (Photo: @ vitorbelfort / @ evanderholyfield / Instagram)

Holyfield he was scheduled to face irlándes Kevin McBride in the co-star meeting of the billboard that Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. would star on June 5. However, the show between the 58 and 48-year-old boxers, respectively, was canceled once the show changed dates to June 19.

This show was postponed again for August 14, after the positive of The TakeOver by COVID-19. Although a baseball game of the Miami Marlins left the boxers unable to contend in the LoanDepot Park. Finally, this function will take place on Tuesday, October 5 at the Hulu Theater of the Madison Square Garden; undefeated López will defend the World Lightweight Championships of the OMB, WITH, FIB and The Ring In New York.

Lopez will return to the Madison Squarde Garden. During his last fight there, in December 2019, he knocked out Ghanaian Richard Commey in the second round and dethroned him from the International Boxing Federation World Lightweight Championship. (Photo: @ trboxeo / Twitter)

Evander Holyfield he will put on the gloves again. The Alabama native has not competed since May 7, 2011, when he beat the Dane Brian Nielsen by knockout in the 10th round. The The concert hall Copenhagen hosted the last appearance of the historic boxer, who ended his professional career with 44 wins, ten losses and two draws.

On the contrary, this will be the first boxing experience of Vitor Belfort. The 44-year-old athlete forged his career within the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), although he was also part of companies such as PRIDE and Strikeforce. He was active in the industry between 1995 and 2018.

Vitor Belfort in his camp for the fight against Oscar de la Hoya. (Photo: @ vitorbelfort / Twitter)

Among his track records is a seven-month reign, between January and August 2004, with the World Semi-Heavyweight Championship. Stripped Randy Couture at UFC 46, but The Natural regained the scepter at UFC 49. He tried to strip Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman middleweight gold, as well as Jon Jones off the 205-pound belt, but fell on all three of his challenges.

Eighteen of his 26 wins were by knockout, a fact that ranks him as one of the top finishers in mixed martial arts. At the conclusion of his career, during UFC 224, he tied his fourteenth loss. Lyoto Machida He left him unanswered after landing a kick to the face in the second round.

