Evander Holyfield announced that he is negotiating to face Mike Tyson: the millionaire figure they plan to win

After what was the spectacular return of Mike Tyson into the ring to face Roy Jones Jr., his 54-year-old, from various international portals there is speculation about who could be the next opponent of the former heavyweight world champion who in a handful of interviews has already expressed his desire to continue with some duels more. Now the very Evander Holyfield has confirmed that negotiations are underway.

Both former fighters met between the ropes for the first time in November 1996, when Holyfield won by technical knockout and clinched the World Boxing Association (WBA) title. The following year, in June they starred in the star fight of the evening called “The Sound and the Fury” (“The Sound and the Fury”), which later became known as “The Bite of ’97” (“The Bite of ’97”), which was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, from Las Vegas (Nevada). The bag distributed $ 30 million for Tyson and $ 35 million for the champion, Holyfield, being the most expensive in history up to that point.

The fight achieved notoriety after Iron Mike bite off part of his ear right to Holyfield, which is why was disqualified and lost his boxing license in the state of Nevada, although he later recovered it and was able to box again. Since then, they have not measured forces again.

“People do what they choose to do, and for whatever reason, they do it. The thing is, if it’s meant to be, it will happen, either way, it is what it is. What I can tell you is that my team is talking to Mike’s management so I’m waiting for a decision. They are communicating right now. Thing is, I’m still training for this, I know this deal will come one day and I’m ready for it. I’m fine “, Holyfield commented to the British site The Sun.

“When an opportunity is available, I like to make the best of what I haveor. I think if I fight Mike, the fight will bring in $ 200 million. It will be the biggest fight there is. That is the honest truth. I think Mike already has my message. If it’s going to do it, it will, if not, then it won’t. It’s a decision you have to make now and we both have to come to an agreement. I’m not going to tell anyone what I’m going to do, my strategy that I plan to use against Mike, I don’t want anyone to know, ”said the 58-year-old former fighter.

Mike Tyson ante Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson returned to fight in a duel before Roy Jones Jr. at Staples Center of the Angels. Beyond showing that the passage of time did not take away his fierce level, what also impressed was the money bag that was carried by the combat since it was a contest between two former boxers and without any type of title at stake.

As made public, the PPV was priced at $ 50 in the US and the fight was sold to multiple countries, so the total collection was $ 80 million. Of that sum, Tyson received ten million, while Jones Jr. kept one million of the US currency. That’s why Holyfield is excited about the idea of ​​fighting him again.

