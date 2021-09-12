Evander Holyfield was knocked out in the first round by former UFC champion Vitor Belfort

An unnecessary image. Difficult to digest. Of those that disrespect the past and do not take into account the glorious history of legends. It is that the former heavyweight world champion, the American Evander Holyfield, was defeated by the former champion of mixed martial arts (UFC), Vitor Belfort, by losing for technical knockout in the first round of an exhibition fight.

The combat took place in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where Holyfield, from 58 years, could not demonstrate the power of his fists and the strength that characterized him in his best moments as a professional fighter.

The referee stopped the bout when the timer showed one minute and 49 seconds of the first round, after Holyfield went against the ropes due to the combination of blows he received from Belfort.

The 44-year-old fighter overwhelmed the legend from the opening bell and never stopped his attack. The fight also had the presence and participation of the former US president Donald Trump as a commentator.

Holyfield, the former heavyweight champion and one of boxing’s all-time greats, showed no resistance in his first outing since 2011. A flurry of punches sent the historic boxer to the canvas, and after exceeding the count, Belfort let go of his hands until the referee stopped the fight, saving Holyfield of an additional punishment.

The former UFC champion, who was boxing for the second time after an illustrious career in MMA, he took the opportunity to prepare what he hopes will be his next fight.

Holyfield (44-10-2, with 29 by knockouts) accepted the challenge just a week ago after Oscar de la hoya tested positive for COVID-19. The De la Hoya-Belfort combat was sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission, but the CEO Andy Foster refused to sanction the Holyfield-Belfort clash even as an exhibition. For this reason, the promoters moved the entire event to the other coast, where it found a much more lenient commission.

The company thriller I already had a commitment to Holyfield after signing him earlier this year in hopes that he could fight against Mike Tyson in a continuation of the massive commercial success of the Tyson-Roy Jones Jr., last November.

