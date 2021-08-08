Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Display (Jr NTR) 2021: Contestants | Winner | Episodes

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is likely one of the standard quiz based totally recreation display principally in Telugu language which is broadcast by way of Twins TV a subsidiary of SUN Community. The up to date model of the display is gifted by way of NT Rama Rao Jr. The primary 3 seasons are hosted by way of Akkineni Nagarjuna and the fourth season is hosted by way of Superstar Chiranjeevic. The Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu display can be launched in August 2021.

VIEW EVARU MEELO KOTEESWARULU SHOW

Gemini Television is slated to air this upcoming new truth recreation display. To take part within the display, registration paperwork are to be had at the professional website online of Gemini TV. The general public can watch and flow this truth display throughout the Solar NXT app which is to be had for each iOS and Android

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Display Promo

Take a look at the most recent promo of Gemini TV’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu display,

Winner Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Display complete main points

Display the name: Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

Host: Jr. NTR

occasions: Nonetheless to be up to date

Registration: From 29.03.21 to 11.04.21 at 20:15 till day after today at 19:45

Channel: Twins TV

Streaming On-line: Solar NXT

Keep tuned for extra leisure information