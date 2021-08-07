Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Display (Jr NTR) 2021: Contestants | Winner | Episodes

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is likely one of the standard quiz-based recreation display essentially within the Telugu language, which is aired through Gemini TV a subsidiary of SUN Community. The made over model of the display can be offered through N.T. Rama Rao Jr. The primary 3 season is hosted through Akkineni Nagarjuna and the fourth season is hosted through Celebrity Chiranjeevi. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu display can be launched this August 2021.
WATCH EVARU MEELO KOTEESWARULU SHOW
Gemini Television is deliberate to air this upcoming new fact recreation display. To take part within the display, registration bureaucracy are to be had at the Gemini TV legit website online. The target audience can watch and revel in streaming this fact display at the Solar NXT app to be had for each iOS and Android
Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Display Promo
Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Winner
Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Display Complete Main points
Display Name: Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu
Host: Jr. NTR
Timings: But to be Up to date
Registration: From 29.03.21 to 11.04.21 at 08:15 PM to subsequent day 07:45 PM
Channel: Gemini TV
On-line Streaming: Solar NXT
