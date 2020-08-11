Even after brain surgery, former President Pranab Mukherjee’s condition remains critical: Hospital

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee underwent a brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral Hospital on Monday. However, even after brain surgery, his condition remains critical. Army Hospital gave this information on Tuesday. The former president is on ventilator support after this surgery to remove blood clots in the brain. Also Read – PM Narendra Modi meeting with Chief Ministers on corona virus, said – need to increase testing in these states

In its statement released today, the hospital said, "Former President Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 in critical condition. Emergency surgery was done to remove the blood clots that had frozen in his brain. He is on ventilatory support after the surgery and his condition remains critical. They are also COVID-19 positive. "

Please tell that before surgery, 84-year-old Mukherjee's coronavirus test was also found positive.

He tweeted on Monday, "I have come to the hospital for a different procedure and my Kovid-19 test positive has come here. Last week, I requested the people in contact with me to isolate themselves and get the Kovid-19 tested. " Let me tell you that during his long political life, Mukherjee also held positions like Finance and Defense Minister. Later he became the President of the country in 2012 and served till 2017.