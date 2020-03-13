Even AT&T Is Saying DirecTV Isn’t Such A Big Deal Anymore

I feel, again in July of 2015, after we closed the DIRECTV transaction, we (stated) that at that time limit that we didn’t see satellite tv for pc supply as essentially a development car for leisure shifting ahead. We just like the DIRECTV buyer base, thought it was enticing. However we felt just like the march wanted to be to delivering leisure over software program. And shortly after that time period, we made it clear that we’d be creating a software program platform that might in the end not solely take our satellite tv for pc base and supply them a extra up to date product, however be the alternative for the U-verse area that was already in service and provides them the following era of software-driven TV.