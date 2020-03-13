Even AT&T Is Saying DirecTV Isn’t Such A Big Deal Anymore

Depart a Remark
DirecTV has been a participant within the tv recreation going again to 1994 by giving prospects the prospect to get extra channels and a clearer sign through a satellite tv for pc dish. Now, nevertheless, the tip could also be nigh for DirecTV. AT&T, which purchased DirecTV again in 2015, is shifting in a distinct route in delivering leisure with out a dish.
AT&T has launched its personal streaming service, referred to as AT&T TV. The service requires only a set prime from AT&T, is obtainable on the identical costs as DirecTV, and affords related programming packages, though there are some variations. AT&T president John Stankey revealed on the Morgan Stanley Know-how, Media & Telecom Convention that the corporate by no means actually noticed DirecTV as the longer term, saying this (through TV Reply Man):
I feel, again in July of 2015, after we closed the DIRECTV transaction, we (stated) that at that time limit that we didn’t see satellite tv for pc supply as essentially a development car for leisure shifting ahead. We just like the DIRECTV buyer base, thought it was enticing. However we felt just like the march wanted to be to delivering leisure over software program. And shortly after that time period, we made it clear that we’d be creating a software program platform that might in the end not solely take our satellite tv for pc base and supply them a extra up to date product, however be the alternative for the U-verse area that was already in service and provides them the following era of software-driven TV.
The plan has apparently at all times been to shift the main focus away from DirecTV and satellite tv for pc to an AT&T streaming service pushed by software program, even when AT&T TV was nonetheless years away from its March 2020 nationwide launch again in 2015. It’s not altogether stunning, given the exodus towards streaming over cable and satellite tv for pc packages lately, and cord-cutters would be the future.
That’s to not say that DirecTV goes to vanish altogether. DirecTV initially launched in 1994 to supply tv packages in rural areas that weren’t coated by cable. Subsequent years noticed DirecTV broaden to extra city areas.
The draw back was that DirecTV required a two-year contract and gear rental, whereas streaming companies can usually be dealt with on a month-to-month foundation and gear — if any is important — may be bought at a comparatively low price. AT&T president John Stankey went on to elucidate that whereas DirecTV isn’t going away, it received’t get the first AT&T push:
We’ll proceed to supply satellite tv for pc and DIRECTV the place it has a rightful place out there, locations the place cable broadband shouldn’t be prevalent, oftentimes, extra rural or much less dense suburban areas. We’ll proceed to supply it for patrons on a stand-alone foundation, who discover its superior content material providing to be one thing that they want to have. However by way of our advertising muscle and our momentum out there, it is going to be about software-driven pay TV packages.
So, for those who’re a rural buyer who depends on DirecTV to get your TV, you’re not out of luck. That stated, for those who’re trying into AT&T TV, you received’t have entry to every part you may want from a streaming service. Based on USA Right this moment, AT&T doesn’t supply Amazon Prime, Hulu, or Apple TV+. Whereas that does imply premium companies like Disney+, Netflix, YouTube TV, Showtime, and HBO Max shall be out there for an extra payment, there are some main gaps.
What’s subsequent for DirecTV and AT&T TV? The streaming recreation can change shortly, and extra companies are on the best way on prime of the prevailing market. Nonetheless, the longer term appears lots brighter for streaming slightly than a resurgence for satellite tv for pc. Should you’re out there for some new viewing choices nevertheless you get your tv, try our 2020 midseason premiere schedule and our 2020 Netflix premiere rundown.
