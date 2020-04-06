Even Celebs Like Jimmy Fallon And Ellen Have Nothing To Talk About But TV Right Now

Within the weeks since we’ve all gone into self-isolation, there’s been loads of tv to go round, however daytime and late evening hosts particularly have needed to actually re-evaluate and rework the way in which they’re doing issues. We’ve seen hosts from Ellen Degeneres, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert broaden their platforms by superstar interviews on YouTube and Instagram, however numerous them have one factor in widespread: There’s not a lot to speak about however TV proper now.