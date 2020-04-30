Even Grant Gustin Doesn’t Know If The Flash Will Return Beyond Season 7

After a month-long hiatus, The Flash returned with new episodes. The collection will end three episodes quick in Season 6, because the final three weren’t accomplished as a result of manufacturing shutdowns in March. Nonetheless, viewers didn’t panic an excessive amount of as a result of the present was as a consequence of return for Season 7. Ideally, any storylines that remained unfinished can be wrapped up subsequent season. That mentioned, the way forward for the present past that is still unclear. Talking with Michael Rosenbaum on his Within You podcast, Grant Gustin confirmed that his present contract for The Flash ends with Season 7 and that he doesn’t know for sure what’s in retailer after that, not less than for now. Right here’s what Gustin needed to say: