Even Grant Gustin Doesn’t Know If The Flash Will Return Beyond Season 7

The Flash has been going comparatively robust because it debuted again in 2014. After six seasons, the collection stays one of the vital fashionable of the Arrowverse exhibits, which at the moment additionally contains Supergirl, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and now Black Lightning because of the “Disaster” crossover. The CW renewed the collection for a seventh season in January, however will The Flash go for an eighth, ninth, or perhaps a tenth season like Smallville? It’s potential, however even collection star Grant Gustin doesn’t know if the superhero present will return past Season 7 proper now.
After a month-long hiatus, The Flash returned with new episodes. The collection will end three episodes quick in Season 6, because the final three weren’t accomplished as a result of manufacturing shutdowns in March. Nonetheless, viewers didn’t panic an excessive amount of as a result of the present was as a consequence of return for Season 7. Ideally, any storylines that remained unfinished can be wrapped up subsequent season. That mentioned, the way forward for the present past that is still unclear. Talking with Michael Rosenbaum on his Within You podcast, Grant Gustin confirmed that his present contract for The Flash ends with Season 7 and that he doesn’t know for sure what’s in retailer after that, not less than for now. Right here’s what Gustin needed to say:
The dialog truly had began already for including a possible eighth and ninth [season] after which this pandemic occurred and every thing has stopped. And we don’t know once we’re going again. We didn’t end what ought to’ve been our final three episodes of Season 6… We would do these scripts once we return for seven to steer into what have been going to movie anyway. I don’t even know what the plan is, however we don’t know once we’re again and I don’t know once we’re going to proceed the negotiation talks, so I don’t know what’s happening.
The indisputable fact that contract negotiations had already begun previous to the pandemic is an effective factor. It means there’s some potential curiosity for Grant Gustin to play the titular character for not less than two extra seasons past Season 7. Ought to The Flash truly get to Season 9, it can change into the longest-running Arrowverse present. Nonetheless, it’s necessary to notice that nothing is confirmed but as Gustin is unclear when these contract negotiation talks will resume.
In fact, there’s additionally a draw back to being locked right into a long-term contract. Grant Gustin continued, saying that one of many cons to being on The Flash for thus lengthy is that he’s missed out on just a few different roles over time. In his phrases:
Yeah, there’s each side to it for positive. Like we touched on earlier, the factor that makes it laborious to maintain doing it’s like, I actually have misplaced three movies and one theater alternative that have been locked, set, able to go. After which these issues needed to push two weeks and my complete hiatus is 2 and a half months in order that they needed to recast it and that’s laborious to take care of. That’s laborious to swallow.
Although shedding out on different movie and theater alternatives is unquestionably “irritating,” Grant Gustin says that he does “need to do extra” of The Flash and that he’s “glad” that he was locked into his unique seven-season contract. For now, viewers can rejoice in the truth that the collection will return for Season 7 not less than.
Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates. New episodes of The Flash Season 6 air Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET on The CW. For extra on what to observe within the subsequent couple of months, be sure you try our 2020 summer time premiere information.
