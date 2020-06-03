Even Harry Potter’s Daniel Radcliffe Has Trouble Believing The Cast Is Old Enough To Be Parents

Look we’re not as shut as we as soon as have been, however technically I’ve Rupert and Tom, I’ve texted them really each fairly a bit just lately due to Rupert’s child. I imply that’s like nonetheless wild to me that we are actually on the stage the place we’re having youngsters and I’m certain that may be a proven fact that makes the remainder of the world really feel very previous. Yeah, I’m genuinely similar to, so completely satisfied for him and Georgia. He’s going to be an superior dad.