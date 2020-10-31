Entertainment

Even if our seats get more, Nitish Kumar will be our leader even now: BJP President

October 31, 2020
2 Min Read

Bihar elections: BJP has today made it clear that Nitish Kumar will be the leader in Bihar. This was stated by BJP National President JP Nadda in response to a question during a rally on Saturday. At the same time, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has also said that BJP and JDU government will be formed and Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister. BJP President Nadda said, BJP and Janata Dal United will form a two-thirds government and Nitish Kumar will be our leader. Even if we have more seats, our leader Nitish Kumar will be our leader. Also Read – Listen Kamal Nath … I am a dog, because my boss is my people: Jyotiraditya Scindia

At the same time, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also said in a rally, BJP and JDU government will be formed and Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister. There should be no doubt in it. The character of the BJP is, we do what we say.

The BJP president said, “Why did good governance Babu Nitish Kumar leave RJD, because he could not go on with good governance and misrule”. If good governance was JDU then misrule was RJD. That is why he left Bihar and developed Bihar along with BJP.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.