Even James Cameron Gets Surprised By How Good The Avatar Sequels Look

The unique Avatar blew audiences away. Whereas the story or characters of the movie have been perhaps not probably the most unique, it could not be argued that we had by no means seen something that appeared like Avatar earlier than. Whether or not you watched the film in 3D or not, there’s little argument that the visuals weren’t beautiful or that the movement seize work had by no means been finished higher to that time. We all know how a lot James Cameron likes to wow his viewers, and evidently the forthcoming Avatar sequels will do it to us another time, not less than in accordance with the director himself.