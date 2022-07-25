Even the books are already being counterfeited… and they are selling them on Amazon: copies with misprints and poorer quality, sold as originals

On Amazon you can find practically any type of product, including books. But with these the company has a serious problem find some copies that are fakes being of a much worse quality and even having errors inside that are not inside the original book.





This is something that the author of the book ‘Deep Learning with Python’ has made public, Francois Chollet via Twitterhaving already extensive experience in terms of selling books on this online platform.

Amazon has counterfeit copies that it sells as originals

This problem may seem logical, since Amazon is constantly open to any seller who wants to access the platform and sell a specific product. This means that there is always enough stock in its warehouses to be able to satisfy the high demand that exists.

And it is that in this case the third-party sellers are able to deceive Amazon itself of a very simple way by sneaking into your inventory copies that look like originals. But when they have reached the clients, it can be clearly seen that the printing is of poor quality or even the text has typos that the original versions do not have.

Q: How do I know if my copy is counterfeit? A: The surest way to check is to try to register it with Manning at: https://t.co/WAQ42jTz7I Other than that, the fakes have much lower print/make quality. – Darker cover colors.

– Flimsier paper.

– Poorly bound.

– Cut smaller. pic.twitter.com/xChRUuXQIr — Francois Chollet (@fchollet) July 23, 2022

As we have commented previously, the author of the programming book points out that although his book seems to be the original, when holding it in hand it is much thinner when have a paper of poorer quality and is worse bound. This is something that he demonstrates through Twitter with different photographs in which the thickness, quality and even the intensity of the colors on the cover can be seen.

And this is not completely isolated, but there are many books that are found on Amazon through third-party sellers that have these same problems. The problem in these situations is that by not buying it through Amazon or the publisher, the sales commission does not go to the author himself, but to the seller who has put this copy into circulation.

At first, it can be difficult to detect these fakes. People who have no knowledge about the quality of the book may end up giving a good feedback, causing many people to fall into the trap. That is why it is already recommended to check the name of the author, avoid buying from channels that are not trusted and even resort to bookstores.

From Amazon it is about working on improving the filters that are imposed on its products to reduce counterfeits. Specifically, Amazon has offered our colleagues from Xataka the following statements: “Amazon strictly prohibits the sale of counterfeit products. We invest heavily in prevention and take proactive steps to reduce counterfeits to zero in our stores. In 2021, Amazon invested more than $900 million and employed more than 12,000 people, including scientists and machine learning experts, software developers, and specialized researchers, among many others – to protect customers, authors, brands, business partners, and your store from counterfeit products, fraud, and other illicit behavior.”