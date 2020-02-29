Even The U.S. Army Is All About That Baby Yoda Love

The tweet might not have gone as far as to incorporate a hashtag like #BabyYoda, #StarWars, or #TheMandalorian, however #MayTheForceBeWithYou will get the purpose throughout with out the Army truly mentioning that galaxy far, distant. Personally, I would like to know who had the concept to call the Army automobile after Baby Yoda and who truly authorized it. I suppose there are lots of Army automobiles, so why not? Nothing from the House Pressure, because it occurs.