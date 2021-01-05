‘Even the Wealthy: Paris Hilton’ Podcast Launched by Wondery

Paris Hilton’s story is getting the podcast remedy, with Wondery’s unique podcast “Even the Wealthy” launching its latest season centered on the heiress, entrepreneur and OG influencer. Over 4 episodes, co-hosts Brooke Siffrinn and Aricia Skidmore-Williams take a deep dive into Hilton’s empire and “how this lodge heiress turned a provocative second into super-stardom and the way Paris constructed her persona brick by brick.” The primary episode, which launched Tuesday, chronicles Hilton’s early days in the highlight earlier than “The Easy Life.”

“She looks like a ditzy wild little one. Not less than that’s the manner the media portrays her,” the hosts element in the episode. “She’s at all times on Web page Six for one thing or different like the time she danced on a nightclub desk and flashed her thong to the paparazzi. Or the time her and Nicole Richie confirmed as much as a membership in matching denim fits and nothing else beneath. However what does Paris care if she’s generally the butt of individuals’s jokes. She just about has all of it.”

Explaining why the podcast — which has chronicled the Versace household, the Kennedys, the Murdochs and Beyoncé and Jay-Z thus far — centered on Hilton for its newest season, Skidmore-Williams says, “There’s a lot extra to her than what the 2000s media would have us consider – she’s been by lots. Paris is kind of the savvy businesswoman. She used her data and expertise to curate the model she needed for herself.”

“Like many, my unique fascination with Paris was introduced on by the outrageous public picture I used to be seeing in tabloids and on TV,” Siffrinn provides. “However I had no thought the trauma she suffered as a teen at Provo Canyon College. My jaw undoubtedly met the flooring once I found the particulars of what actually occurred.”

Hilton just lately revealed her experiences at the Provo Canyon College on her YouTube Originals documentary, titled “This Is Paris.” The movie, which launched in September, chronicled Hilton’s rise to fame and childhood traumas from her perspective.

“I really feel by me telling my story and having the braveness and being courageous goes to assist loads of different individuals who need to come out and inform their story,” Hilton informed Selection forward of its launch. “And expose these locations for what they’re doing to kids. My final objective is to close these locations down as a result of they shouldn’t exist and no little one ought to ever must undergo what I went by.”

Although Hilton is just not concerned in telling her story on the “Even the Wealthy” podcast, the present’s hosts really feel assured that the media maven will approve of their take.

“I consider Paris and the Hilton household will like it,” Skidmore-Williams says. “We labored so onerous to honor the folks behind the Hilton title and this arc tells their story with humor and poignancy whereas sticking to the details.”

Siffrinn provides: “They’ll see that we actually do Paris justice as the ‘OG Influencer.’ We spent hours and hours watching, studying and understanding Paris and the historical past of the Hiltons.”

“Even the Wealthy” is only one of podcast producer Wondery’s choices, with unique reveals together with “Unhealthy Batch,” “The Shrink Subsequent Door,” “Enterprise Wars,” “American Historical past Tellers,” “Tides of Historical past,” “The Each day Smile” and “Imagined Life.” Each Wondery’s “Joe Unique: Tiger King” and “Dr. Demise” podcasts are in improvement for TV variations with Common Content material Productions.

In December, Amazon introduced a deal to accumulate Wondery, with the podcast producer set to affix the Amazon Music group.

“With Amazon Music, Wondery will be capable of present much more high-quality, modern content material and proceed their mission of bringing a world of leisure and data to their audiences, wherever they hear,” a publish asserting the deal defined.

Since “Even the Wealthy” launched in March 2020, Wondery reviews that the present has doubled its viewers base, by gossip-friendly episodes like their examination of the #FreeBritney motion. Hilton can also be not the solely actuality TV determine the “Even the Wealthy” staff plan to discover, with episodes about the Kardashian household in the works.

