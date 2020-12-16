‘Evening Courtroom’ Sequel Series in Development at NBC

A sequel collection to “Evening Courtroom” is in growth at NBC, Selection has confirmed.

The followup to the basic sitcom will see unique collection star John Larroquette return as Dan Fielding. “Massive Bang Idea” alum Melissa Rauch is hooked up as an govt producer on the collection.

The brand new multi-cam present would comply with unapologetic optimist choose Abby Stone, daughter of the unique collection character Harry Stone, as she follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the evening shift of a Manhattan arraignment court docket. She tries to deliver order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former evening court docket prosecutor Fielding (Larroquette). Harry Stone was performed by Harry Anderson in the unique collection. Anderson handed away in 2018.

Dan Rubin is hooked up to jot down and govt produce the mission. Rauch and her husband Winston Rauch will govt produce below their After January Productions banner. Larroquette will produce in addition to starring. Warner Bros. Tv is the studio.

“Evening Courtroom” was created by Reinhold Weege. It ran on NBC from 1984-1992 for 9 seasons and practically 200 episodes. The collection received seven Emmys all through its run, together with 4 for Larroquette in the perfect supporting actor in a comedy class.

That is one in every of a number of followups, reboots, and revivals at the moment in the works at NBC. It was beforehand introduced that the community was growing a collection model of the movie “Discovering Forrester,” whereas Selection solely reported in October {that a} collection primarily based on “Fried Inexperienced Tomatoes” starring Reba McEntire can also be in growth. Most not too long ago, Selection solely reported that the community’s pilot primarily based on the movie “Evening College” was not shifting ahead.

Deadline first reported the “Evening Courtroom” information.