Events Producer JLC Teams With Formats Outfit Small World (EXCLUSIVE)

Reside occasions manufacturing outfit Joe Lewis Firm (JLC) and codecs distributor Small World IFT have struck a strategic partnership, increasing the attain of each. .

JLC, whose occasions purchasers embody U.S. studio majors, the Academy Awards, Disney, the Grammys, Netflix, NFL and the Particular Olympics, is diversifying into TV leisure and increasing into the profitable Center East and North Africa market. Spearheading this push as JLC leisure hub will likely be Small World, rebranded as Small World Worldwide, although persevering with to function as an impartial format sourcing and distribution firm.

Small World, based by Tim and Colleen Crescenti, are codecs veterans, with their successes together with the invention of Nippon TV’s Japanese format “Tigers of Cash” that was reinterpreted as BBC’s “Dragons’ Den” and ABC’s “Shark Tank”; in addition to CJ E&M’s Korean format “Grandpas Over Flowers” that was reborn as NBC’s “Higher Late Than By no means” (pictured), starring Henry Winkler, William Shatner and George Foreman.

In June, Small World struck a first-look settlement with MGM Tv to develop their international codecs division.

“Over the past 20 years, JLC has labored its technique to the highest of the U.S. occasions market, producing 1000’s of experiences throughout sports activities, live-TV and red-carpet premieres,” stated JLC founder Joe Lewis. “Diversifying into worldwide TV leisure seems like a logical step — and who higher to guide JLC into this subsequent section of its improvement than my outdated good friend and colleague Tim Crescenti?”

“Tim and I met 20-plus years in the past at Sony Footage, the place I used to be working within the mailroom and Tim was a rising star within the rising TV codecs market,” Lewis added. “You might say we’re placing the band again collectively. Higher nonetheless, we’re heading out on a global tour.”

Crescenti stated, “It’s truthful to say that the final month has seen our Small World get lots larger! Onerous on the heels of our first-look take care of MGM, we’re now coming into right into a transformational partnership with Joe Lewis, which is able to carry new inventive and industrial alternatives for us each. Formats will all the time be on the coronary heart of Small World, but it surely feels the precise time to develop into different areas of leisure. After 15 years of Small World, Colleen and I are able to embark on a further problem.”

Crescenti will proceed to function president of Small World.