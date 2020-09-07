EVERGLOW Announces September Comeback Date + Unveils New Logo

Mark your calendars: EVERGLOW is making their return!

On September 7 at midnight KST, EVERGLOW formally introduced their plans for a comeback later this month. The group will likely be returning with their second mini album on September 21.

Forward of their return, EVERGLOW additionally revealed a brand-new brand for his or her upcoming mini album.

EVERGLOW’s upcoming comeback will likely be their first since January, once they launched their first mini album “Memory” that includes the title monitor “DUN DUN.”

Are you excited for EVERGLOW’s return? Keep tuned for additional updates!