EVERGLOW’s Agency Denies Allegations That Aisha Was A Perpetrator Of School Violence

On February 23, Yuehua Leisure denied the rumors that EVERGLOW’s Aisha had been a perpetrator of faculty violence.

Yuehua Leisure said, “We’ve checked with [Aisha] and confirmed that the accusations are false. She doesn’t even know who the one who wrote the submit is. We ask that individuals cease spreading false info and reckless speculative reviews that don’t examine to see whether or not the data is true or false. If this continues, we’ll take robust authorized motion to defend our artist’s rights.”

On February 22, a web-based person (henceforth generally known as “A”) wrote a submit on Nate Pann claiming to be a former center college classmate of Aisha. A shared a photograph of her commencement album from 2016 as proof of this declare.

A wrote, “[Aisha] was a child at my college who was a bully however placed on a masks with the intention to turn out to be a star. She started tormenting me once I started courting a man that she was shut with. She instructed me that she was his ex-girlfriend and made sexual feedback to me like, ‘How far have you ever gone with him?’ and ‘I’ve carried out XX with him however you continue to haven’t?’ At first, I believed it was a joke, so I ignored it and moved on. However after that, each time I handed by her, she’d say, ‘I odor XX round’ and ‘I really feel unhealthy for __ [boyfriend’s name] for falling for a XX.’ The feedback she made would get progressively worse.”

A claimed that Aisha and her mates had begun to bodily assault her throughout this time as nicely, hitting her and putting the again of her neck.

A continued, “The tormenting continued, so I broke up with my boyfriend, however she saved up the verbal and bodily assault. As soon as, when my ex-boyfriend was within the schoolyard, she shoved my face out the window and shouted, ‘Hey __, she says she desires to do XX with you.’ All the youngsters within the school rooms and the schoolyard heard her, so unhealthy rumors started to unfold about me behind my again.”

A stated that the unhealthy rumors had affected her even after graduating from center college, giving her a foul repute in highschool. A wrote, “I used to be usually approached by male college students who had heard that I used to be ‘simple.’” She concluded that she had met Aisha once more a while later and that Aisha had appeared to not acknowledge her, greeting her in a pleasant approach and asking a couple of mutual acquaintance.

