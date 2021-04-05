EVERGLOW’s “DUN DUN” Becomes Their First Music Video To Hit 200 Million Views

EVERGLOW has achieved a brand new private file for music video views!

On April 5 round 10 p.m. KST, the music video for “DUN DUN” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. The music video was launched on February 3, 2020, that means that it took about one yr, two months, and two days to attain the milestone.

That is EVERGLOW’s first music video to hit 200 million views.

Congratulations to EVERGLOW! Take a look at the MV for “DUN DUN” once more beneath: