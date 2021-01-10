EVERGLOW’s Yiren And Sihyeon To Resume Group Activities After Testing Negative For COVID-19

EVERGLOW’s Yiren and Sihyeon might be resuming actions!

On January 9, Yuehua Leisure launched a press release on Yiren and Sihyeon’s well being.

Howdy, that is Yuehua Leisure.

That is an announcement that EVERGLOW’s Yiren and Sihyeon are out of isolation and have obtained a remaining unfavourable take a look at for COVID-19.

After Sihyeon and Yiren examined constructive for COVID-19 on December 1, they obtained remedy in keeping with public well being tips. This night, they obtained a unfavourable end result on their remaining COVID-19 exams. The general public well being authorities have cleared them to renew all common actions.

Together with the opposite 4 members, who had stopped actions as a consequence of self-quarantine measures from being in shut contact, EVERGLOW plans to renew speaking with followers.

As an company, we’ll proceed to cooperate actively with authorities tips on COVID-19 prevention and put the well being and security of our artists and workers first.

We want to apologize to followers for inflicting them concern and thank them for ready for EVERGLOW.