Evergrande mega-scam threatening Chinese economy: investors brace for big downturn

Clients gather to demand repayment of loans and financial products at Evergrande’s headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China (REUTERS / David Kirton)

International investors who have been pouring money into China in recent years are now bracing for a major crash as the problems of over-indebted real estate giant China Evergrande reach a fever pitch.

The promoter’s problems have been getting worse since May. The scarcity of resources against a liability of 2 trillion yuan (305,000 million dollars) has reduced by almost 80% the price of its stocks and bonds, and next week the payment of a coupon of 80 million of Dollars.

What will happen then is unclear.

Bankers have said that most likely will not pay and get into a kind of suspended animation in which the authorities step in and sell some of your assets, but the situation could easily get complicated.

“We’ll have to see what happens,” said Sid Dahiya, EM’s head of corporate bonds in April, formerly Aberdeen Standard in London, which owns a small portion of the bonds. “They’re probably working on a behind-the-scenes deal, but We don’t have any clarity and we don’t really have any precedent, so they are unexplored territories, ”he warned.

For many of the protesters, the fall of Evergrande would frustrate their dream of a home of their own. There are millions of people with that fear (REUTERS / David Kirton)

The risk involved in the fall of a giant

Evergrande warned just over two weeks ago that it was running the risk of defaulting on its debt if it failed to raise cash. He has since said that no progress has been made in those efforts.

Analysts say that if Evergrande – which has more than 1,300 real estate projects in more than 280 cities – falls, the idea that some Chinese companies are too big to fail will be dispelled.

Of course, this would continue to apply to large state-linked companies, but also It comes after Beijing’s clampdown on big tech companies like Alibaba and Tencent wiped out nearly a trillion dollars from their markets earlier this year.

Evergrande’s contagion has largely been confined to other debt-heavy “high-yield” (for investors) Chinese companies, which have also collapsed, but Hong Kong heavyweight Hang Seng also touched a 10-month low on Thursday, which shows that there is some spread.

There are also big name global funds involved. EMAXX data shows that Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager, was Evergrande’s largest international bond holder, although it is likely that he sold at least a few before things got really ugly.

The Paris-based company had just under $ 93 million of a $ 625 million bond that was due to be repaid in June 2025, according to EMAXX data. UBS Asset Management was the second holder of that issue, with $ 85 million, as well as one of the largest total holders.

Amundi’s co-director of EM Corporate & EM High Yield, Colm d’Rosario, considers the business foundations of many Chinese companies intact. “For now, however, we await the start of a restructuring process (of Evergrande) to gather more information. It remains to be seen the magnitude of the losses that investors will face ”.

The Evergrande Oasis building complex in Luoyang, one of hundreds of unfinished works by the troubled company (REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

The road ahead

In April, Evergrande bonds were trading around 90 cents on the dollar, now they are closer to 25 cents.

“It was always traded as a high-yield venture investment, but what the prices say today is that there was some surprise that the government let it go completely“Said Jeff Grills, head of emerging markets debt at US fund Aegon Asset Management.

Grills added that it was a textbook example in which investors had been lured in by the 10% higher interest rate that the bonds had provided.

According to the letter Evergrande sent to the Chinese government late last year, its liabilities involve more than 128 banks and more than 120 types of institutions.

A group of Evergrande bondholders have selected investment bank Moelis & Co and the law firm Kirkland & Ellis as advisers on a possible restructuring of a tranche of bonds, according to two sources close to the matter.

Other funds also exposed to bonds include the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, as well as dozens more like Fidelity, Goldman Sachs asset management and PIMCO.

The China Evergrande Center in Hong Kong, China (REUTERS / Bobby Yip)

Large US financial firms, such as BlackRock and Goldman, and others such as Blackstone, are scheduled to meet with officials from China’s central bank and its banking and securities regulators this Thursday.

However, debt analysts hope the damage is not too wide. The holdings are minuscule compared to the total size of those large investment firms. Additionally, only $ 6.75 billion of Evergrande’s nearly $ 20 billion of debt is included in JPMorgan’s CEMBI index, which large buyers of emerging market corporate debt use as a kind of shopping list.

Others, however, they continue to distrust the broader signal it sends out.

“This is part of a self-reinforcing dynamic, in which increased insolvency risk triggers the costs of financial distress, which in turn increases insolvency risk,” Michael Pettis, a nonresident senior analyst at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy, said on Twitter.

“Until regulators step in and credibly address insolvency risk across the board, conditions are likely to only deteriorate.”

Some veteran observers of the crisis in emerging markets also believe that the problems have a long way to go.

“The denouement hasn’t even started,” said Hans Humes of Greylock Capital fund, which specializes in emerging markets debt.

With information from Reuters (Additional information from Rodrigo Campos and Herb Lash in New York; edited by David Evans, translated by José Muñoz in the Gdansk newsroom)

KEEP READING:

Chinese real estate giant Evergrande warned that it could suspend payments: it crashed on the stock market and there were protests in its offices

Protests on the rise in China: Real estate company Evergrande sold more than a million houses, but cannot build them